Auckland businessman accused of smuggling tobacco worth $1.8 million in avoided taxes

Customs officers intercepted two shipments of illicit tobacco from Tonga over the past year.

An Auckland businessman has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the smuggling of illegal tobacco from Tonga, believed to total $1.8 million in avoided taxes.

The 59-year-old was arrested on Thursday morning.

The tobacco was destined for sale in New Zealand, in particular amongst Pasifika communities, Customs investigations indicated.

The businessman has been charged with defrauding Customs’ revenue, importing prohibited goods, and making erroneous Customs entries.

READ MORE:

* Businessman's wife jailed for her part in NZ's largest cigarette smuggling case

* Auckland black market tobacco: Dairies selling illegal smokes for organised crime groups

* Four men deny smuggling millions of cigarettes in New Zealand but can be named



Customs said its officers intercepted two shipments of illicit tobacco from Tonga connected to the businessman.

Inspections of shipping containers at Customs’ Sea Cargo Inspections Facility in Auckland discovered the loose-leaf tobacco, Customs said.

In November 2021, they seized nearly 450 kilograms of tobacco, that was hidden among items such as frozen cassava, kava powder and taro products.

STUFF Anyone aged 14 or under will never be able to legally buy tobacco for the rest of their lives when a new law takes effect under the Government's smokefree plan.

Members of the public also reported a black market “tapaka” or “Tongan chop”.

In October 2022, a second shipment of similar goods sent from Tonga contained another 593 kilograms of tobacco hidden amongst the food items.

Customs Investigations manager Cam Moore warned people buying cheap tobacco needed to be sceptical of sellers’ claims that the tobacco was legal.

“Over recent years, Customs has ramped up its tobacco seizures and arrests, and is also seeing an increased overlap of illegal tobacco with other illicit commodities and financial crimes.”

“Illicit tobacco is not a victimless crime. It takes money out from our communities and puts it in the pockets of organised crime groups that then go on to use the money for other crimes.”