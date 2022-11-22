70-year-old man arrested for livestock poaching

Police will use their ballistics, DNA and genomic testing capabilities “to prevent crime and harm in rural communities” – like poaching, they say.

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting livestock from a road using night vision equipment.

The man was identified after police tested the “fired projectiles” found in the deer that were shot near the Canterbury town of Darfield, Senior Constable Hamish Caird said on Tuesday.

Police were able to link the unique markings from the projectiles to the potential weapon that was used. Police would not say what kind of weapon was used.

The man was expected to be appear in court later this month on charges of ill-treatment of animals, theft of livestock, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The maximum penalty for poaching is a $100,000 fine, plus up to two years in prison.

“Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and could have potentially fatal consequences,” Caird said in a statement.

“Poaching can also be a catalyst for other crimes, such as damaging machinery and the theft of fuel.”

He urged rural property owners to make security a priority.

“Keep in contact with your neighbours and let one another know if you see anything unusual. A lot of reported thefts are committed by opportunistic criminals.”

Police were committed to investigating this type of offending, he said, and would use their ballistics, DNA and genomic testing capabilities “to prevent crime and harm in rural communities, delivering the services that our communities expect and deserve”.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious was urged to call police immediately on 111.

Information could also shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.