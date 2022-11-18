Mass murderer Raymond Ratima denied parole over relationship concerns

Raymond Ratima was convicted of seven murders, attempted murder and the murder of an unborn child in 1992. (File photo).

Mass murderer Raymond Ratima, who has been denied parole for the 14th time, had wanted to live with his new partner.

But Parole Board ruled the killings, which happened because of a relationship breakdown, made him living with a new partner a concern.

Ratima’s three sons, Piri, 6, Barney, 4 and Stacey, 2 were killed in their grandparents’ Masterton home on June 26, 1992.

Ratima, who is now in his mid-50s, also killed their uncle, 14-year-old Phillip Ferguson Jr, their aunt Nicola Ferguson, her partner Bevan Tepu, Nicola and Bevan's 2-year-old son Steven, and the couple's unborn baby, who was just a month away from birth.

For the past six years Ratima has been in a relationship with his current partner, who regularly visits him in prison.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The Faces of Innocents project highlights New Zealand's problem with child abuse, neglect and maltreatment. (First published July 2016)

Parole Board chairperson Sir Ron Young noted a psychological report had made it clear that, due to the murders being triggered at least in some part, by the breakdown of a relationship that the two may never be able to live together.

Ratima referred to his partner as his “rock” and when the report was discussed with his partner they “became upset and asked on several occasions when they could begin living together.”

“We are concerned about a prospective release into a relationship and the capacity of Corrections to supervise any conditions prohibiting cohabitation,” Young said.

Supplied to Ev Post Raymond Ratima is escorted from court in July 1992. (File photo).

Young wrote that, when questioned about the circumstances that led to the killings, Ratima’s explanations “revolved around his feelings of frustration” after he was separated from his partner and denied access to his children.

“Many families are in the kind of situation, tragically, described by Mr Ratima when a relationship ends. But Mr Ratima’s killing of seven people plus the unborn child takes it out of the realm of the ordinary and well beyond that,” Young said.

Ratima is eligible for parole again in April 2024.