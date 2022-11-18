Home detention for 'golden boy' rugby player who ran drugs for Comancheros

A former head boy and promising rugby player has been sentenced to home detention for his role as a drug runner for the Comancheros.

Lemeki Namoa​ felt pressure to be the “golden boy” and fell into camaraderie with some gang members when his semi-professional rugby contract wasn’t renewed, the court heard.

He​ was arrested as part of Operation Cincinatti, which saw police seize kilos of drugs, multiple firearms and more than $10 million in assets. The drug syndicate was run by the Comancheros.

Namoa was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention by Justice Neil Campbell on Friday after admitting possession of one kilogram of methamphetamine for supply and possession of the class A drug.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Lemeki Namoa, left, playing for Auckland in 2019.

Before Namoa left the court, Justice Campbell said he hoped the young man lives up to the promise he has shown.

Justice Campbell said he had received an extraordinary amount of references from teachers, mentors and coaches and Namoa himself – who takes responsibility for his offending.

“You are turning your life back onto the firm path,” Justice Campbell said.

The court heard how Namoa’s early childhood was impoverished and he was sponsored by a benefactor to attend Sacred Heart – where he excelled academically, as an outstanding athlete and a leader for Pasifika boys.

In 2020, Namoa’s semi-professional rugby contract wasn’t renewed, which led him to the offending.

In early 2020, Namoa and an associate arranged to meet and break down a kilogram of methamphetamine.

The pair discussed how to break it down and bag it – this was under the direction of the head of the syndicate.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Lemeki Namoa playing for the Blues Under 20s in February 2020.

In December 2020, an associate’s house was searched where police found six containers holding 15 grams of methamphetamine residue. Namoa’s fingerprints were found on the brown tape with the plastic containers.

About $20,000 of cash was found in Namoa’s bedroom when he was arrested.

At the High Court on Friday, defence lawyer Tiffany Cooper, KC, argued a prison sentence would have dire consequences for Namoa as he’s turned his life around since he was arrested.

“He’s a young man who really has shown incredible talent throughout his life and unfortunately took the wrong path.”

The court heard Namoa grew up with some of the co-offenders and when he experienced setbacks with rugby he turned to them for comradery.

Namoa felt pressure to be the “golden boy” and financially assist his family but after experiencing setbacks he fell into the offending, Cooper submitted.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tiffany Cooper, KC, submitted a prison sentence would have dire consequences.

He was never part of the gang. He was involved in bagging the drugs and right at the bottom of the enterprise, Cooper said.

At the time of the offending, Namoa was using MDMA – which he had access to through the syndicate.

Prosecutor Ben Kirkpatrick accepted Namoa was acting under the direction and performing limited functions on behalf of Seiana Fakaosilea​, the acting national commander of the Comancheros.

Kirkpatrick accepted this was out of character for the young man, who felt a sense of pressure to support family.

Namoa was head boy at Sacred Heart College, played for its First XV, represented Auckland and played for the Blues under 20s.

The court heard Namoa is now very unlikely to play professional rugby, which had been his dream his whole life.

Namoa’s family and friends filled the courtroom on Friday.