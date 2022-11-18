Prisoners win court action over wages and cost of telephone calls behind bars

Two prisoners have successfully argued the rates of prison work and the cost of telephone calls at an Auckland prison have been set unlawfully.

Thomas Cheng and James Hemana sought judicial review at Auckland High Court in front of Justice Mathew Downs over the rates of working behind bars, cost of telephone calls at Auckland South Corrections Facility (ASCF) and Serco’s canteen prices.

Cheng is serving a long prison sentence for supplying and importing methamphetamine both outside and inside prison, while Hemana is in jail for murdering his stepson.

In a decision released on Friday, Justice Matthew Downs found the Minister of Corrections acted unlawfully in not setting fixed rates under the Corrections Act 2004 for the rates of prisoners’ work.

Under the same act, every prisoner who makes an outgoing call may be required to meet the cost or pay a fee set by the chief executive of the Department of Corrections.

Servo, which manages ASCF, set a fee for outgoing calls without the required delegation of the chief executive and therefore acted unlawfully.

Justice Downs dismissed the claim Serco acted unlawfully in relation to canteen pricing at ASCF.

Rates for work behind bars were set by the Minister of Corrections in July 2004, with the maximum a prisoner can earn being $24 for a 40-hour week.

Prisoners are able to work in the kitchens, laundries and other parts of the jail.

Some prisons offer farming, forestry and horticultural work too.

Before April 2020, prisoners at the ASCF paid $1 for up to 15 minutes for local calls, 40c per minute for national calls, $1 per minute for international calls and 49c per minute for calls to mobile phones.

The rates have since been amended to 30c per minute for national calls and 40c per minute for mobile phones.

Cheng and Hemana argued the rates pre-2020 were unlawful because Serco made them without the delegation of the chief executive.

In 2018, the most recent figures available, it cost about $120,000 to keep a person behind bars for a year.