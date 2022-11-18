Man charged with assault after patient punched in the head at North Shore Hospital

A man has been charged with assaulting two people at Auckland’s North Shore Hospital. (File photo)

A man has been charged after he allegedly punched a woman in the head after she arrived at North Shore Hospital via ambulance.

The incident occurred in the hospital’s ambulance bay on the evening of November 8.

The man and the woman were not known to each other, police said.

On Friday, Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar​ said a 50-year-old man had been charged twice with assault against two people.

Sagar said police attended the man’s house earlier in the evening of the incident regarding a separate matter.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The incident took place in the hospital’s ambulance bay. (File photo)

“The man appeared injured and attending staff called an ambulance to assist him to hospital.”

Police went to hospital with the man, however he was not in custody at the time.

“Our priority was his health and wellbeing.”

At 8.37pm, police were called back to the hospital due to reports the man had assaulted a patient.

He had already left the hospital, but was located and taken into custody the next day and appeared at the North Shore District Court on November 16.

“As with all incidents of this nature police will be following up with our attending staff to discuss lessons learned from the incident,” Sagar said.

“Along with this, we will continue to work closely with Te Whatu Ora Waitematā, as a valued partner agency, moving forward.”

North Shore MP Simon Watts, a registered paramedic and volunteer ambulance officer, previously said he had “serious concerns” that such an incident had taken place at a hospital where members of the public should expect to feel safe.

Te Whatu Ora Waitematā acting general manager of acute and emergency medicine Brett Paradine previously said processes were in place to manage incidents and prevent them from escalating further.

“Emergency departments can be challenging environments, where patients are sometimes cognitively impaired, impacted by some form of substance or alcohol abuse or coping with the initial impact of an acute injury.”

“This can often affect their judgement and demeanour, which results in unpredictable behaviour.

“Our clinical staff and security teams are trained to deal with these situations and we thank them for their tireless efforts.

“Police are called, where necessary, to further ensure the safety of our patients and staff.”

Paradine said the medical team was committed to providing patients with the best possible care.

“We strive to make our emergency departments as safe as possible to provide an environment where all patients can be assured they will receive an appropriate level of care in a safe setting.”