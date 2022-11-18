Killer Beez gang members charged with drug possession after Operation Cobalt raid

Police have charged three members of the Killer Beez after they were found with methamphetamine and drug utensils. (file photo)

Three members of the Killer Beez face a variety of charges after Nelson police targeted the gang in a series of search warrants.

A 20-year-old and a 42-year-old man are due in the Nelson District Court on Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and utensils.

A 27-year-old man will appear before the court at a later date on charges of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search. Police said further charges are anticipated.

The charges were laid after the Nelson Organised Crime Unit alongside Tasman CIB carried out a series of search warrants on Wednesday targetting the Killer Beez.

These were completed as part of Operation Cobalt, a national operation targetting gangs around the country.

Detective Sergeant Nick Parlane said the series of warrants has disrupted the gang’s activities.

“We know members of our community are appalled by this sort of behaviour and it is incredibly pleasing to be able to hold people to account.”

Police continued to follow further strong lines of enquiry to investigate this group and its offending, and disrupt its unlawful activity, he said.