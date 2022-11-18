Woman remanded in custody after being charged over dog walker stabbing

A dog walker has been critically injured in an alleged assault in Bexley, Christchurch, early on Monday.

A woman will keep her name secret after appearing in court in relation to a stabbing in Christchurch that left a dog walker critically injured.

The 23-year-old’s appeared in the District Court on Friday charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It followed that of Bailey Messervy, 18, who faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He will be kept separate from other adult prisoners until his next court appearance.

The woman was granted name suppression, was remanded in custody and will reappear in court next month.

A middle-aged man, whose name has been suppressed, is fighting for his life after he was repeatedly stabbed while out walking his dog near the Pages Rd entrance to Bexley Reserve in the city’s east early on Monday morning.

In a statement issued via police, his family thanked those who gave police information leading to the arrests, as well as police and Christchurch Hospital medical staff.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Police work at the scene of an incident where a dog walker was repeatedly stabbed at the entrance to Bexley Reserve on Pages Rd in Christchurch.

Police say the man was conscious when relatives found him badly hurt on the ground about 6.20am, having been alerted after his dog, a german shorthaired pointer, returned home alone.

On Wednesday afternoon, police officers could be seen investigating at two homes in Corhampton St, Aranui, just 500m from the reserve.

Both the 23-year-old woman and Messervy will be back in court on December 7.