Cops launch sexual assault prevention campaign, but they're 'not the sex police'

Police are bringing a sexual assault prevention campaign to Auckland after running it in Wellington.

Police have launched a sexual assault prevention campaign in Auckland, described by an officer as “not the sex police”.

The “Don’t Guess The Yes” campaign has been launched in time for Christmas party season. First run in Wellington in 2018, it was relaunched in there last week and now rolled out in Auckland.

Police called the Wellington initiative a success, but couldn’t point to statistical evidence for why the campaign should be extended to Auckland. Instead, police said figures would be available next year.

The campaign will run with a social media and poster campaign raising consent awareness for drinkers, and would further train hospitality staff on how to spotting abuse early.

Chris McKeen Police launched the campaign in Auckland at The Cav in College Hill on Tuesday.

The campaign targets men aged 18 to 30 and will focus on city drinking haunts in areas such as the Viaduct, Karangahape Rd and Ponsonby.

"We're not the sex police, it's not about that," Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.

Friend, who will run the Auckland campaign, said he wanted to change people's attitudes around drinking and sexual consent.

“It's about working with people out there to prevent harm occurring.”

Detective Sergeant Jacqui Rodger, who runs the Wellington initiative, said there were no measured statistics for the campaign, but some people who had seen it had come forward as a result.

Rodger said police wanted to change attitudes around alcohol consumption and build relationships with hospitality venues which would hold evidence for a potential prosecution.

“We’re creating that conversation, creating the safe environment – that if someone has been harmed that we’re here to support you, and we want you to come forward and we want to talk to you,” Rodger said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Spencer McNeil is speaking out about teenager Jayden Meyer's sentence for raping four teenage girls and sexually assaulting a fifth victim.

Sally Tau of Hospitality New Zealand said one benefit of the campaign was making punters aware they’re under watch from staff.

Tau said hospitality workers already used tactics like wiping down tables and offering food and water to try and gauge how drunk or aggressive a person might be, and to give the other person a chance to leave.

“In our bars, when it comes to sex consent it needs to be crystal clear,” Tau said.

She said Don’t Guess The Yes would further train hospitality staff to spot potential abuse and help bars improve their evidence-keeping abilities like with CCTV or body cameras on security.

Chris McKeen Detective Inspector Scott Beard said he wanted people to know they couldn’t ply someone with alcohol at a bar to “get what they want”.

Scott Beard, the high-profile Detective Inspector who led the investigation into Grace Millane’s murderer, Jesse Kempson, said how police treat sexual crime was “totally different” over the past 15 years.

“Don’t Guess The Yes is about a prevention message,” Beard said.

“It’s about those people who think that they can go out drinking meet somebody, bribe them with drinks to get what they want,” he said.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.