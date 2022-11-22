Police brought into disrepute by officer posting racist and misogynistic videos

An Auckland officer brought police into disrepute by posting inappropriate videos online, which received complaints about being racist, misogynistic and sexually inappropriate.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) was notified about the officer posting several inappropriate videos to some of his personal social media accounts.

The officer said the videos were meant to be “humorous”, but they lead to multiple complaints about their offensive nature.

One of the videos included the officer identifying himself as a member of the police.

The IPCA oversaw the employment process which found that posting the videos brought the police into disrepute, which resulted in employment action.

Last month, an officer from the Waitematā Police District was found guilty of misconduct for posting sexually explicit videos of himself and a number of women on social media – including one of his subordinates.

The videos showed him and the women engaging in sexual activity.