Woman pleads not guilty to manslaughter after man died in West Auckland

The woman appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

A woman who is charged with manslaughter after a West Auckland man died will go to trial and can now be named.

Pauline Cullen appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

Her lawyer, Herman Retzlaff, entered not guilty pleas to a charge of manslaughter and common assault, after Andre Wickliffe died in September.

Retzlaff confirmed interim name suppression was no longer sought.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date down for May 2024 and remanded Cullen on bail.

A police spokesperson previously said a woman had been charged in relation to an incident on Captain Scott Rd, Glen Eden, on September 26.