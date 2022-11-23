Black Bull Rangitīkei targeted in early morning ramraid

Black Bull Rangitīkei Street was targeted on Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating after a Palmerston North liquor store was targeted in a ramraid.

A police spokesperson said police responded on reports of a “multiple glass break alarm” at Black Bull Rangitīkei in Palmerston North at 3.40am on Wednesday.

A stolen vehicle was used to gain entry, with three people heading inside to steal goods.

Officers and contractors were on site at 8.30am on Wednesday, with large wooden boards ready to be placed over the broken windows.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Police and contractors inspect the damage caused by the incident at Black Bull Rangitīkei, Palmerston North.

The store has bollards near the doors, but not near some windows.

Those windows, however, do have a large concrete base.

The police spokesperson said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.