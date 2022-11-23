Grey Lynn murder accused found fit to stand trial, pleads not guilty

A 31-year-old man charged with the murder of a Grey Lynn woman has been found fit to stand trial and has pleaded not guilty.

Cecilia Ozyurteri, 62, died after an alleged assault in Grey Lynn on July 9. Emergency services were called, but Ozyurteri died shortly after.

The man who’s been charged with murder was previously granted interim name suppression and remanded at the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric unit.

On Wednesday, at the High Court at Auckland, Justice Sally Fitzgerald found the man was fit to stand trial after previous mental health reports were ordered.

He appeared via a video link, where his lawyer David Hoskin entered a not guilty plea and asked for interim name suppression to continue for now.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Emergency services were called to the Grey Lynn street in July.

The man is set to go to trial in November 2023.

A neighbour previously told Stuff she heard screams coming from a home in Grey Lynn early on the morning the woman died.

“She had lived in the neighbourhood a long time, she was someone you would always say hi to,” said the neighbour, who did not want to be named.