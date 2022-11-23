Security guard licence granted to man with 57 criminal convictions

A man granted a security guard licence despite having 57 criminal convictions has lost the licence after being convicted for a 58th time.

The guard, Andrew Faletolu, had his licence revoked by a tribunal after being conviction 58 since 1987 – a driving while disqualified conviction, the 11th time he’d been convicted for that offence.

He lied on his application form for the security guard certificate, declaring he had no previous convictions to the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority (PSPLA).

The PSPLA said it wasn’t aware of the man’s convictions because none of the 57 actually disqualified him under the law, and therefore, weren’t picked up in their criminal history check.

Faletolu received the licence to be a security guard on May 9 this year, before losing it six months later on November 17. Faletolu was also facing other driving charges at the time.

“The police did not advise the PSPLA of Mr Faletolu’s conviction history until after his COA [certificate of approval] was granted,” a PSPLA spokesperson said.

A provision within the Private Security Personnel and Private Investigators Act exists for the PSPLA to decline an application for a security licence on the grounds of a person’s character or background.

Faletolu had used his real name to apply for the licence, the PSPLA confirmed.

Faletolu’s 57 previous convictions included driving, dishonesty and drug offences. He also had historical violence convictions.

Police complained to the PSPLA to strip Faletolu of his certificate after he was convicted for disqualified driving again.

Faletolu didn’t respond to the police complaint or attend his own hearing. His certificate was revoked.

He’d also had three recent convictions of breaching community work and breaching community detention.

Faletolu’s certificate qualified him to be a crowd controller, property guard, document destruction agent and personal guard.

Gary Morrison, chief executive of the NZ Security Association, said he was happy with how the incensing regime works.

John Selkirk/Stuff Gary Morrison, CEO of the NZ Security Association, said he thought police should have picked up the previous convictions.

“They’ve [PSPLA] demonstrated that they’ve lifted standards continuously,” he said.

He said the industry, including employers and employees, was responsive to weeding out those who had lied or who were unfit to work in the industry.