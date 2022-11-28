Top lawyer gathering complaints against community magistrate

One of New Zealand’s highest-profile lawyers is collecting complaints against a community magistrate in the hope an investigation into his conduct will be launched.

Marie Dyhrberg KC has received complaints about community magistrate Terence Bourke and is asking any other lawyers to come forward.

Dyhrberg said she wants complaints about Bourke to be investigated by the Chief District Court Judge.

Bourke is the community magistrate Stuff recently revealed was caught three times – by the same police officer – riding his motorbike in a bus lane, and, has been embroiled in a long-running dispute, described by a judge as “neighbours at war”.

Dhyrberg said younger lawyers don’t feel comfortable speaking out and have approached her, as a senior figure in the legal fraternity, to voice their concerns.

“I get lawyers who come to me in a distressed state, they feel like they don’t want to continue or go back. They feel like they are unable to go before certain judiciary,” Dhrberg said.

“That of course is affecting careers and their ability to represent their clients.

“We don’t want to lose lawyers because judicial lawyers are not acting judiciously.”

Stuff has also spoken to five lawyers who regularly represent clients who appear before Bourke in the Auckland, Waitākere and Hamilton District Court.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, all five said that if their clients are appearing before Bourke and want to plead guilty to charges, they advise them to do the opposite in order for their cases to be remanded to a new date before a judge.

One lawyer, who has decades of experience in the criminal justice sector, said Bourke was not a fit and proper person to be a community magistrate.

“I have never known someone so unpopular and despised sitting on the bench… Justice is not dispensed in his court, it is the law according to Bourke.”

He said he advises clients seeking bail to postpone their application if they are appearing before Bourke, despite it meaning extra nights in custody.

Dyhrberg, who is one of New Zealand’s top criminal defence lawyers, said she is deeply concerned by the unnamed lawyers’ comments.

“The effect of this conduct… That cannot continue,” Dyhrberg said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg KC says she is amalgamating complaints against Community Magistrate Terence Bourke.

She said it is not surprising some lawyers are nervous to speak on the record.

“They are afraid that it will impact them and their clients.”

Stuff can now reveal Bourke’s conduct has been the subject of another incident – a complaint which resulted in Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu apologising on Bourke’s behalf.

Documents seen by Stuff show Bourke was presiding in Auckland District Court’s busy courtroom one on October 23 in 2020, when lawyer Samira Taghavi came into court to deliver a message to a colleague.

After delivering her message, Taghavi sat in the public gallery to send an email from her phone – which lawyers are permitted to do.

The court’s audio captured what happened next.

Unknown/Stuff Auckland defence lawyer Samira Taghavi

Bourke asked Taghavi to stop using her phone before asking a court security officer to take Taghavi down to the cells, so her phone could be checked.

Taghavi introduced herself and told Bourke she was a lawyer and was not taking photos.

Bourke responded: “I was concerned you were. If you don’t mind the officer doing it, that would be great, thank you.”

Taghavi complained. In a letter to the executive judge, Taghavi said the court security officer escorted her out into the waiting room area and insisted on searching her phone.

“I was stunned by this treatment, visibly upset and shaking,” Taghavi wrote.

She said she was concerned because, as a lawyer, she had privileged client information on her phone but, “under duress”, she showed the guard the last photos taken on her phone.

“This is the most shocking behaviour from the bench that I have seen in over 10 years of attending court hearings in this country.

“I note that lawyers represent their clients every day, appropriately only offering to the bench counsels’ word as adequate proof of qualification to appear.

“Even with members of the public recording proceedings, in my experience the most that ever happens is that they are ordered out of the courtroom, even if it was apparent they were recording.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu.

In response to the complaint, Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu referred Taghavi’s letter to Bourke and sought the audio recordings from court that day.

He said after reviewing the law, there was no merit in taking any further “formal steps” but said, with the benefit of hindsight, Bourke accepted he could have taken “more appropriate alternative options”.

“One obvious alternative would have been to confirm that you were a lawyer and to accept your explanation at face value as you are in fact an officer of the Court.

“This did not occur to CM Bourke in the course of a busy list and he regrets that he did not take such an approach on this occasion.”

Judge Taumaunu apologised to Taghavi on Bourke’s behalf. He also apologised on behalf of the District Court.

Taghavi told Stuff she was going public in the hope other lawyers would see complaints about the judicial officers are taken seriously.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Auckland District Court where Communtiy Magistrate Terence Bourke ordered Samira Taghavi be taken to the cells.

In a statement to Stuff, Judge Taumaunu said he deals with complaints about community magistrates but generally refrains from commenting on them. He also declined to comment on lawyers advising clients not to plead guilty in front of Bourke.

Stuff asked Judge Taumaunu if he had concerns about Bourke’s ability to fairly and impartially hear submissions and make decisions, whether Bourke’s behaviour brought community magistrates into disrepute and whether he had received any further complaints about Bourke.

He did not directly address those questions, but in a statement said: “Community Magistrates are appointed by the Governor-General, on the advice of the Minister of Justice. The Chief District Court Judge is responsible for the rostering, training and professional development of Community Magistrates.”

Stuff asked the same questions of the Attorney General David Parker. He did not respond.

Like judges, community magistrates retire at 70 unless they resign or are removed from office.

Bourke, a former police prosecutor, made headlines in August when he failed in his bid to challenge traffic infringements.

Bourke was caught riding his motorcycle in the bus-only lane three times, each time by the same police officer.

He was due back in court the following month, this time as a witness giving evidence against a neighbour charged with damaging a privacy screen on their boundary.

But Judge John McDonald said Bourke told police he had “food poisoning” and could not take part, even by audio-visual link.

“I was disappointed by Mr Bourke’s position, that as a judicial officer he was not prepared to engage, even at a distance in relation to this criminal charge,” Judge McDonald said.

Bourke’s neighbour, Wei Wang, was convicted of wilful damage.

Stuff approached Bourke for comment via phone calls, a text message, an email, a letter and a visit to his home. He was not able to be reached.