Police search for person over Dunedin family harm incident
Armed police have carried out a search warrant in Dunedin over a family harm incident.
Access to Riselaw Rd, near Corstophine Rd in Dunedin, was cordoned off on Wednesday afternoon while police searched a property over the Tuesday incident.
Armed police attended the search. No-one had been arrested at the time of reporting.*
READ MORE:
* Out with a gun and off with the cuffs - brazen gunman busts woman out of custody
* Police dog nabs 'wannabe' gangster after long road trip
* Person remains at large after armed police callout in Hastings suburb
Police said the address of interest was cordoned off as a precaution.
“The person has not been located at this time and inquiries are ongoing to locate them.”