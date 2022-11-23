Police search for person over Dunedin family harm incident

Armed police have carried out a search warrant in Dunedin over a family harm incident.

Access to Riselaw Rd, near Corstophine Rd in Dunedin, was cordoned off on Wednesday afternoon while police searched a property over the Tuesday incident.

Armed police attended the search. No-one had been arrested at the time of reporting.*

READ MORE:

* Out with a gun and off with the cuffs - brazen gunman busts woman out of custody

* Police dog nabs 'wannabe' gangster after long road trip

* Person remains at large after armed police callout in Hastings suburb



Police said the address of interest was cordoned off as a precaution.

“The person has not been located at this time and inquiries are ongoing to locate them.”