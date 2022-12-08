Teen appears in court after serious alleged assault in Christchurch

The storage shed at Barrington Park in Christchurch where an alleged assault took place on Saturday.

A 17-year-old male has appeared in court after a serious assault at Barrington Park in Christchurch.

The alleged assault happened about 9pm on Saturday – while it was still light – near the alleyway to Sugden St, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

The teen appeared in Christchurch Youth Court on Thursday before Judge Quentin Hix.

The teen's duty lawyer Colin Eason said he was not applying for bail. The case will be transferred to Christchurch District court on December 15.

READ MORE:

* Police seek to ID man during investigation into attack on woman in Christchurch

* Police seek help after young woman attacked in Christchurch park

* Two arrested as Timaru police investigate assault



Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and thanked members of the public who helped.

Investigators cordoned off a sports equipment storage building after the alleged assault on Saturday.

The victim was continuing to recover and was being supported by family and friends, police said on Wednesday.

Police still wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area about the time the alleged assault occurred, especially if they had security camera or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 quoting file number ‘221204/2416’.