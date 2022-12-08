Teen charged with kidnapping, strangulation, violation over alleged assault in Christchurch park

A storage shed at Barrington Park in Christchurch, where an alleged assault took place on Saturday.

A 17-year-old man has been referred to the adult criminal court over an alleged sex attack on a woman in Barrington Park in Christchurch.

The charges he faces are kidnapping, strangulation, sexual violation, doing an indecent act and theft. He also is charged with burglary at a school.

The alleged assault happened about 9pm on Saturday – while it was still light – near the alleyway to Sugden St, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

The teen appeared in Christchurch Youth Court on Thursday before Judge Quentin Hix.

The teen's duty lawyer Colin Eason said he was not applying for bail. The case will be transferred to Christchurch District Court on December 15.

Police are not looking for anyone else over the incident and thanked members of the public who helped.

Investigators cordoned off a sports equipment storage building after the alleged assault on Saturday.

The victim was continuing to recover and was being supported by family and friends, police said on Wednesday.

Police still wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area about the time the alleged assault occurred, especially if they had security camera or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 quoting file number ‘221204/2416’.