Man arrested following serious assault in Warkworth

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a serious assault in Warkworth. (File photo)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged, after a man was left on the roadside with serious injuries in Warkworth on Friday night.

In a statement, police said the man, who is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court on Tuesday, had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to injure.

A spokesperson said police received a report at about 11.30pm on Friday night about a “verbal altercation” between a man and people in a group of vehicles.

Soon after, the man was found seriously injured on the side of the road and was taken to hospital.

The man remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, they said.

But, enquiries were ongoing, and they would still like to hear from anyone in the area around Falls Road and Hudson Road or who witnessed the assault.

Police can be contact on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.