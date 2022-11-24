Hit-and-run murder accused appears in Auckland court

One person died after being struck by a vehicle.

A man charged with murder and firearms offences after a fatal incident in West Auckland on Wednesday has appeared in court.

A 27-year-old New Windsor man, appeared in front of Judge Gus Andrée Wiltens at Waitākere District Court via audio-visual link on Thursday morning.

One person died on the footpath after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on Glendale Rd, Glen Eden.

On Wednesday, a woman said she was driving from Titirangi towards Glen Eden when she saw a car coming from the opposite direction. She said its windscreen and bonnet was “completely caved in”.

“A young guy was hanging out of the window so he could see because the windscreen was completely destroyed,” she said.

“My friend and I thought about chasing him to see where he was going, but we decided against it and I’m glad we did now.”

When she reached Glen Eden, she saw a body lying on the side of the road.

Before paramedics could arrive at the scene a personal trainer from a nearby gym provided emergency first aid.

Marc Rainbow told RNZ a colleague witnessed the event unfold and told him there had been a hit-and-run outside the gym.

“I ran to the victim and started CPR,” he said.

Rainbow said he was unsure if the man was still alive when he reached him.

Nurses from the medical centre across the road joined him and they alternated compressions, he said.

Rainbow said they worked on the victim for about five minutes, before a doctor told Rainbow to step away, saying the man had died.

Police said the 27-year-old man was taken into custody following the incident after a search warrant was carried out at an address in New Lynn.

The man was granted interim name suppression and would remain in custody until his next appearance at the High Court in Auckland on December 14.