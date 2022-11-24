Police hunt lone man in dark clothing after fatal Sandringham dairy stabbing

Police give update on the homicide at Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, central Auckland, on Wednesday night.

A worker at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, central Auckland, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night.

Police are hunting for a man wearing dark clothing as part of a murder investigation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose constituency the dairy falls within, issued a statement, saying: “No one should fear their loved one going to work.

I hemo te kaimahi a te Rose Cottage Superette, i Sandringham, i te pokapū o Tāmaki, i te okaokanga nō te pō Wenerei.

Kua whakarewaina tētahi whakatewhatewhanga kōhurutanga e ngā pirihimana.

Hei tā te Pirimia Jacinda Ardern, e tū ana hei tūtei ki te rohe e noho nei te toa, ki tētahi tauākī i te Pukamata: “Kāore e tika tā te tangata rongo i te wewehi i te toronga a te whānau ki te mahi.”

Police are hunting for a lone man in connection with a fatal stabbing at a central Auckland dairy on Wednesday night.

A 34-year-old man was attacked at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham at about 8pm and died later in hospital. Police have launched a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said on Thursday morning that a scene examination will continue through the day. A post-mortem examination will be carried out soon.

“What has happened is a tragedy,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A cordon remains at Rose Cottage Superette in Auckland's Sandringham on Thursday morning after police launched a homicide investigation following a robbery at the store.

Beard said police are focused on finding the suspect. A weapon had not been located.

"This was a lone offender that went into the dairy and committed what we believe to be a robbery."

"We believe a till has been stolen.

No one else was in the shop at the time of the incident, he said.

Beard said police are looking for a man wearing a dark top, black cap, black trackpants with white writing down the left leg and a black-and-white bandanna on his face.

“We still want to hear from anybody in the area who has CCTV or who was driving round.”

He said it was possible the man was walking around in the area before and after the offence.

Cordons are in place on Thursday on a section of Haverstock Rd, between Fowlds and Duncan avenues. Police believe the man they are looking for walked up Duncan Avenue.

The family have been offered victim support, he said.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Beard spoke to media at 11.30am at the Auckland Central Police Station.

The store’s employee was running the dairy while the owners were on holiday in India.

Speaking to media at lunchtime on Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose constituency the dairy falls within, said the incident was a “absolute tragedy”.

“I know the community and it is a tight-knit one.... It is devastating to see what has happened. Our job as government is to prevent these kinds of events from occurring, and supporting police.”

Ardern said the government acknowledged a “particular targeting of dairies and superettes”.

Funding towards prevention measures was aimed at preventing such incidents but were looking at what else might be required.

“One act is one too many, one robbery is one too many... We will keep looking for what more we can do.”

In a Facebook post earlier on Thursday, Ardern said: “No one should fear their loved one going to work.

“To the family who today mourns their lost loved one – I am so sorry this has happened.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sandringham locals gather and sing outside Rose Cottage Superette after a fatal stabbing at the dairy in central Auckland on Wednesday night.

The person who died following a stabbing at a central Auckland superette was an employee of the store who was minding the shop while the owners are overseas.

Sunny Kaushal, president of the Dairy and Business Owners Group, spoke outside the Auckland superette Thursday morning.

He said the dairy worker was newly married.

“This happened to a young man, who’s in his prime life.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dairy and Business Owners Group chair Sunny Kaushal wants to see the government take a harder line on crime.

Kaushal described the death as “devastating”.

He said the government was more interested in protecting the rights of offenders than the rights of victims and even though dairy owners were often well protected in their stores.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sunny Kaushal, Dairy and Business Owners Group chair, speaks to media after fatal stabbing of a dairy worker in Sandringham on Wednesday night.

Kaushal said Rose Cottage Superette had done everything that police had told them for protection, with an open plan layout, bright lighting and CCTV.

“It was our worst fear, the worst has happened.”

Kaushal is planning to set up a Givealittle for the family and is also set to hold a vigil at the office of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose electorate the dairy falls within. Ardern’s home is also in Sandringham.

Bouquets of flowers from mourners are being left outside the shop on Thursday morning as forensic police conduct a scene examination under a grey sky and heavy rain.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Tearful locals gathered outside Rose Cottage Superette in the rain on Thursday morning.

Just before 9am, Mere-Hinekete Hohaia, her partner, Danny Sialafau, and their son, Mahara Sialafau, came to sing Whakaaria Mai (How Great Thou Art) in te reo as a tribute to the man who died last night.

“We have lived in Sandringham my son’s whole life, and [the dairy owner] and his family have been a huge rock.

Sandringham resident Mark Ward was at the cordon on Thursday morning. Rose Cottage is his local dairy.

On Tuesday night, he noticed someone new behind the counter.

“I asked whether the family had gone back to India – everyone knows and loves them around here.

“And the young man said he was just minding the dairy while they were on holiday,” Ward said.

“I was so happy they’d gone and had a break because they’re always working so hard.”

They pair introduced themselves and shook hands, he said.

“But last night I was coming home from a pub quiz and I saw the tape and the ambulances and my heart just sank.”