Police use helicopter, road spikes while chasing driver in 'munted' car

An armed police officer is seen on Aldwins Rd, Christchurch, while a manhunt for a fleeing driver unfolds in Christchurch.

A fleeing driver in a "munted" car dodged spikes and sped the wrong way down a busy road during a dramatic chase across Christchurch.

It appears the two suspects in the car are still at large, while a helicopter used in the chase is back on the ground.

The chase spanned multiple suburbs, from the northwest to the central city to the city’s south.

A person who worked on Moorhouse Ave said they saw a “munted” car get ditched at the Moorhouse BP station on Thursday morning. Two young people jumped out of the car and stole a van from the petrol station.

“We saw a silver Subaru flying up Moorhouse Ave the wrong way, going about 90 to 100kph and slam straight into the driveway of the BP next door,” they said.

“The car was severely beaten up, it looked stolen.”

They said the occupants of the car, a male and a female, “looked very young, maybe aged 14 to 18”.

Chris Martin was driving when he saw a silver Subaru speeding up John's Rd towards the Yaldhurst Rd roundabout.

Martin slowed down when he saw police with road spikes ahead.

“Suddenly from the left on the inside, on the grass, travelling at least 120kph [the driver] passed us on the inside.”

The door was wide open and almost clipped his wing mirror, he said.

“He then crossed in front of us into the opposite lane and drove towards the officer who was waiting with road spikes.

“Then he took a large sweeping turn dodging the spikes, barely missing a truck and took the first exit on Yaldhurst roundabout.”

Another resident was scared the fleeing car was going to hit her when she was driving down Yaldhurst Rd about 9am.

“He was very close to my car. He came from behind and swerved around me doing around 100kmh,” she said.

“It looked like his door was half open and the back of his car was smashed up. The police were about a minute behind him.”

A Garden City Helicopter could be seen circling the central city and the Opawa/Hillsborough area just after 9.30am. A police spokesperson said one helicopter was used in a “fleeing driver incident unfolding in the city”.

A Stuff reporter at the scene saw police cars “zooming” through the Hillsborough area, including a dog patrol unit doing what looked like laps in the area.

“Quite a few people were down at [Hansen] park wondering what was going on because there was a chopper hovering almost just above the park and it looked like it was looking for something.”

“[There are] lots of cops around.”

On Saturday, a man allegedly stole a police dog handler’s car that was left running in Hoon Hay, Christchurch, prompting a police chase. A 28-year-old was arrested on Monday after several properties were searched by police.