Child has ongoing nightmares after sexual assault, offender gets 10 years in jail

Matthew Edwards was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland.

A child who was sexually assaulted by a person their family trusted continues to have nightmares, a court has heard.

The girl, who was between 3 and 5-years-old when she was abused.

Matthew Edwards sexually offended against five young children, all under the age of 12, over a five-year period. He filmed some of the offending.

He was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months at the High Court at Auckland by Justice Geoffrey Venning on Thursday. He has to serve at least 6 years before being eligible for parole.

When Edwards was arrested, police found thousands of videos and photos of child sex abuse, sadism and bestiality.

A number of the children in those videos have not been identified, Justice Venning said.

Edwards’ offending involved him gaining the trust of young girls before abusing them.

The court heard victims’ are likely to suffer lifelong psychological damage as a result.

Justice Venning said Edwards almost blames the victims.

“You deny forcing them to anything against their will and suggested they wanted to take part.”

Prosecutor Charlie Piho read out a victim impact statement from one of the girls’ mother.

“He used our family and friendship to hurt our baby. We are now trying to pick up the pieces. He broke our family.”

The girl has nightmares and often doesn’t sleep.

“[The victim] is our baby girl, our rainbow baby, she was so happy and loved everything but now a dark cloud is always above her.

“I can’t do anything to take that fear and pain away from her.

“My baby is 7-years-old, she has barely started her life and has to deal with this.”

Piho sought a sentence of preventive detention to protect the community from Edwards’ high risk of reoffending.

Edwards’ lawyer Shane Cassidy submitted his client had recently confronted his own demons.

Cassidy said when Edwards was released from prison in the early 2000s, a funding issue meant he did not complete a rehabilitation programme, despite wanting to.

He has maintained willingness to attend programmes for his problematic offending and methamphetamine abuse, Cassidy said.

“If given the opportunity he will properly engage with rehabilitative programmes and that will significant reduce [the risk of] reoffending.”

Edwards was previously jailed for sexual offending against a 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy.

He avoided a sentence of preventive detention by the narrowest margins, as Justice Venning said despite the offending, the risk Edwards poses can be met by a jail term.

Where to get help:

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.