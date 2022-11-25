Murder charge laid over Sandringham dairy killing

Police give update on the homicide at Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, central Auckland, on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested two men after the death of an Auckland dairy worker, and a manhunt that lasted more than 48 hours.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery, while a 42-year-old man has been charged with robbery.

Janak Patel of Hamilton was attacked in the street near the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham at about 8pm Wednesday, and later died.

Both men were expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Saturday.

The homicide investigation was led by Detective Inspector Scott Beard who said he hoped the arrests brought reassurance to the Sandringham community.

“The investigation has progressed quickly since Wednesday night and I would like to acknowledge the members of the investigation team who have worked hard to bring us to this point.”

Police are continuing to look for sightings of a dark-coloured Honda Inspire and asked any members of the public who might have seen the car to come forward.

“This vehicle was seen a number of times in the area before the aggravated robbery at the superette took place.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A forensic tent was set up down the road from the dairy on Friday morning, where the worker was stabbed on Wednesday.

Earlier, the sister of the 34-year-old man fatally stabbed after the alleged robbery, said “I need justice for my brother”.

The family has been tight-lipped following his death, but has spoken once publicly through an intermediary.

“We urge the New Zealand Government to urgently catch the criminal who has taken our brother’s life and hold the murderer accountable and give him the toughest punishment,” she said.

Patel was an employee of the store who was minding the shop while the owners were on holiday in India.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Rose Cottage Superette was behind police tape on Friday.

A post-mortem examination was being conducted, Detective Inspector Beard said on Friday.

Police were also continuing to ask for anyone who may have seen the altercation to come forward, or who believe they saw the offender on foot, before or after the incident.

“We also continue to appeal to those in the community who know who the offender is, to do the right thing and contact us,” Beard said.

Police have set up an online portal for people to upload footage via bluebell.nc3.govt.nz or email opbluebell@police.govt.nz.

What we know about the victim

Patel was a 34-year-old man who was working at the shop while the owners were away on holiday in India.

He was newly married and in the prime of his life, according to president of the Dairy and Business Owners Group Sunny Kaushal.

David White/Stuff Sandringham locals lay flowers to pay their respects to a dairy worker who was stabbed to death at the Rose Cottage Superette.

“The family are absolutely devastated by their loss,” Kaushal said.

“His wife is so young, she’s traumatised. She hasn’t spoken since Wednesday night.”

Patel’s family had recently come over to New Zealand for a holiday, he said.

Sandringham resident Mark Ward said on Tuesday night when he was visiting the dairy he saw someone new behind the counter.

“I asked whether the family had gone back to India – everyone knows and loves them around here,” Ward said.

“And the young man said he was just minding the dairy while they were on holiday.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sandringham locals gather and sing outside Rose Cottage Superette after a fatal stabbing at the dairy in central Auckland on Wednesday night.

What we know about the incident

About 8pm Wednesday, a lone offender entered the dairy in what was believed to be a robbery, Beard said.

Stuff has interviewed a family whose security system captured footage of the suspected killer, before and after the fatal attack.

According to them, footage shows the offender walking into the dairy carrying a brown paper bag.

It is believed the man walked up Duncan Ave on his way to the dairy.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The fatal stabbing occurred on Wednesday night.

The shop’s till was taken during the robbery and then the 34-year-old worker was stabbed, suffering critical injuries.

Police said the dairy worker was stabbed multiple times, upon approaching the offender after the robbery. The alleged offender had walked 100m down a residential street and dropped the stolen till in a rubbish bin.

Police said the victim then approached the offender where a fight took place, and the offender stabbed the victim several times.

The attacker left with the wheelie bin, but the bleeding victim was able to make his way back 100m to the dairy and call emergency services.

Nobody else was in the shop at the time of the incident.

It’s understood the attacker was in the dairy for less than a minute.

It is possible the man was walking around the area before and after the offence, police said.

Police were called and cordons were set up around the Haverstock Rd and Fowlds Ave intersection, as the worker was rushed to hospital. He died a short time later, police said.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Beard holds a press conference in Auckland on Thursday morning after a Sandringham dairy worker was killed.

What we know about the community reaction

Early on Thursday morning, while police were conducting a scene examination, bouquets of flowers from mourners were being left outside the shop under a grey sky and heavy rain.

Just before 9am, Mere-Hinekete Hohaia, her partner, Danny Sialafau, and their son, Mahara Sialafau, came to sing Whakaaria Mai (How Great Thou Art) in te reo as a tribute to the man who died.

“We have lived in Sandringham my son’s whole life, and [the dairy owner] and his family have been a huge rock.

Hundreds of people showed up to hear Kaushal speak outside the Auckland superette.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A cordon was in place at Rose Cottage Superette in Auckland's Sandringham after police launched a homicide inquiry following a robbery at the store.

Speaking to media in the Chatham Islands on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she contacted community leaders and those affected by the “horrific homicide”.

“It is my local community, so I will be looking to be present there as soon as I'm able to, but I'm also very aware there's a family grieving”, and an active police investigation.

When asked how she responded to criticism that the Government and police are not doing enough to support shop owners, Ardern said “I would obviously reject that”.

“I’m very mindful that there is a family grieving. And there's a time and place when they may wish to engage with politicians, but I also want to give them some space.”

Ardern said “we need to do as much as we can to prevent these kinds of incidents, and we will keep doing that”.

“But again… I also need to be mindful of the human beings that are involved.”