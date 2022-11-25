Sandringham stabbing: 'I need justice for my brother,' says sister of slain worker

Police give update on the homicide at Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, central Auckland, on Wednesday night.

The sister of the 34-year-old man fatally stabbed after an alleged robbery on Wednesday night says “I need justice for my brother”.

Janak Patel of Hamilton was attacked in the street near the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham at about 8pm, and later died. Police have launched a homicide investigation.

The family has been tight-lipped following his death, but has spoken out for the first time through an intermediary.

“We urge the New Zealand Government to urgently catch the criminal who has taken our brother’s life and hold the murderer accountable and give him the toughest punishment,” she said.

“I need justice for my brother”.

Police are still hunting a lone man in dark clothing and released CCTV photos on Thursday night of the alleged offender.

Patel was an employee of the store who was minding the shop while the owners are on holiday in India.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Rose Cottage Superette was behind police tape on Friday.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted, detective inspector Scott Beard said on Friday.

Police are also continuing to ask for anyone who may have seen the altercation to come forward or who believe they saw the offender on foot, before or after the incident.

“We also continue to appeal to those in the community who know who the offender is, to do the right thing and contact us,” Beard said.

Police have set up an online portal for people to upload footage via bluebell.nc3.govt.nz or email opbluebell@police.govt.nz.

What we know about the victim

Patel was a 34-year-old man who was working at the shop while the owners were away on holiday in India.

He was newly married and in the prime of his life, according to president of the Dairy and Business Owners Group Sunny Kaushal.

David White/Stuff Sandringham locals lay flowers to pay their respects to a dairy worker who was stabbed to death at the Rose Cottage Superette.

“The family are absolutely devastated by their loss,” Kaushal said.

“His wife is so young, she’s traumatised. She hasn’t spoken since Wednesday night.”

The victim’s family had recently come over to New Zealand for a holiday, he said.

Sandringham resident Mark Ward said on Tuesday night when he was visiting the dairy he saw someone new behind the counter.

“I asked whether the family had gone back to India – everyone knows and loves them around here.

“And the young man said he was just minding the dairy while they were on holiday,” Ward said.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sandringham locals gather and sing outside Rose Cottage Superette after a fatal stabbing at the dairy in central Auckland on Wednesday night.

What we know about the incident

At around 8pm on Wednesday night, a lone offender entered the dairy in what was believed to be a robbery, according to Beard.

Stuff has interviewed a family whose security system captured footage of the suspected killer, before and after the fatal attack.

According to them, footage shows the offender walking into the dairy carrying a brown paper bag.

It is believed that the man walked up Duncan Ave on his way to the dairy.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The fatal stabbing occurred on Wednesday night.

The shop’s till was taken during the robbery and then the 34-year-old worker was stabbed, suffering critical injuries.

Police said the dairy worker was stabbed multiple times, upon approaching the offender after the robbery. The offender had walked 100m down a residential street and dropped the stolen till in a rubbish bin.

Police said the victim then approached the offender where a fight took place, where the offender stabbed the victim several times.

The attacker left with the wheelie bin, but the bleeding victim was able to make his way back 100m to the dairy and call emergency services.

Nobody else was in the shop at the time of the incident.

It’s understood the attacker was in the dairy for less than a minute.

It is possible that the man was walking around the area before and after the offence, police said.

Police were called and cordons were set up around the Haverstock Rd and Fowlds Ave intersection, as the worker was rushed to hospital. He died a short time later, police said.

What we know about the suspect

On Thursday night, police released three images of the suspect.

Police are looking for a man wearing a dark top, black cap, black trackpants with white writing down the left leg and a black-and-white bandanna on his face.

Police believe the word “Raiders” was printed on his clothing.

Supplied The suspect involved in the Sandringham homicide.

“We want to reassure people that we are working hard to identify the offender and hold him to account,” Beard said.

The family Stuff interviewed with CCTV of the suspect painted a very similar picture of him.

They said it captured a man in a black hoodie, with a black baseball cap, and black track pants with white writing down the side, getting out of a black car.

They also said the suspect appeared to be holding a brown bag.

SUPPLIED The suspect leaves a phone box with a bandanna covering his face.

According to the family, the suspect walked up and down the road outside the dairy, before going into a phone box.

“He clearly wasn’t a crazy drunk person,” they said.

“He was purposefully waiting for a couple of women to leave the dairy,” they said.

Beard said police are focused on finding the suspect.

Supplied The suspect was in a phone box prior to the attack.

What we know about the investigation

While very little about the investigation has been released by police, they believe the man was working alone.

“This was a lone offender that went into the dairy and committed what we believe to be a robbery,” Beard said.

“We still want to hear from anybody in the area who has CCTV or who was driving round.

“What has happened is a tragedy.”

So far no weapon has been found.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Beard holds a press conference in Auckland on Thursday morning after a Sandringham dairy worker was killed.

What we know about the community reaction

Early on Thursday morning, while police were conducting a scene examination, bouquets of flowers from mourners were being left outside the shop under a grey sky and heavy rain.

Just before 9am, Mere-Hinekete Hohaia, her partner, Danny Sialafau, and their son, Mahara Sialafau, came to sing Whakaaria Mai (How Great Thou Art) in te reo as a tribute to the man who died.

“We have lived in Sandringham my son’s whole life, and [the dairy owner] and his family have been a huge rock.

Hundreds of people showed up to hear Kaushal speak outside the Auckland superette.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A cordon was in place at Rose Cottage Superette in Auckland's Sandringham after police launched a homicide inquiry following a robbery at the store.

Speaking to media at lunchtime on Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who owns a home in the same suburb, said the incident was an “absolute tragedy”.

“I know the community and it is a tight-knit one... It is devastating to see what has happened. Our job as government is to prevent these kinds of events from occurring, and supporting police.”

Ardern said the government acknowledged a “particular targeting of dairies and superettes”.

“One act is one too many, one robbery is one too many... We will keep looking for what more we can do.”