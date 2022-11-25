Father-to-be 'excited about life' two weeks before he was shot dead by police

Jerrim Marshall Toms died after being shot by police officers on 31 March, 2018.

An expectant father told mental health services he was “excited about life” two weeks before he was shot dead by police after threatening them with a machete.

Jerrim Toms was 29 when he was shot by police on State Highway 1 near north Auckland’s Pohuehue on March 31, 2018.

His death is currently the matter of an inquest before Coroner Debra Bell at Auckland District Court.

On the day he died, Toms’ mother phoned mental health services as he was mentally unwell and threatening her at their home in Onehunga. It was recommended she call the police.

His mother told police he had a knife and was possibly high on methamphetamine. Toms left the home before police arrived.

Stuff A police cordon at the scene of the incident.

A police officer later saw Toms pulled over on the side of the road, about 92km north of Auckland’s city centre.

The officer pulled up behind Toms, who quickly drove off, before stopping and exiting the car. He then went to the driver’s door of the police car and threatened the officer with a machete.

Toms then drove south towards Pūhoi. At some points he was driving at speeds of up to 150kph with his lights off at times,

His car was then spiked near Mahurangi West Rd about 3.50am

Two police officers exited their car and shot Toms 12 times as he approached them with a machete.

An ambulance was called but Toms died at the scene.

On Friday, the inquest heard Toms had used mental health services in previous years, including in 2016 when he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act. He had bipolar disorder and substance induced psychosis.

A medical professional, whose identity is suppressed, saw Toms on March 15 when he was no longer under the Act.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Auckland man Jerrim Toms, 29, was fatally shot by police in 2018. (Video first published April 2018)

Toms failed to show up for an appointment two weeks before and his mother had phoned a mental health unit on March 14 with some concerns.

The medical professional told the inquest Toms seemed “slightly elevated” due to cannabis use.

Toms spoke of his interest in Harley Davidson motorcycles and he was looking forward to the birth of his daughter.

“He was excited about life.”

The medical professional said Toms was honest about his drug use, had agreed to abstain from using methamphetamine and would cut down on using cannabis.

He said the pair had “reasonably good rapport”, however Toms declined his request to speak with his family about his mental health because he claimed to be taking his medications and was doing well.

He died two weeks later.

“I wish that I could’ve got to know him better and work with him towards his recovery,” the medical professional said.

An Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation previously found the officers who shot Toms did so in self-defence.

Coroner Bell said the purpose of the inquest was to review the mental health services provided to Toms and the police handling of the incident and to make recommendations to avoid similar deaths in the future.

The inquest continues.