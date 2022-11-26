Sandringham stabbing: Prime Minister meets victim's family, Stuff provides evidence to police detectives

A 34-year-old has appeared in the Auckland District Court charged with the murder of Sandringham dairy worker Janak Patel

A second man, charged with robbery, will appear in court on Monday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with Patel’s family on Saturday morning and held a media conference where she called the killing a “horrific event”

Stuff provided police with new CCTV evidence on Friday afternoon, which detectives had not previously found

Hours later, police’s search for a “lone” suspect changed, with two people charged on Friday night

Police have arrested two men in relation to the homicide of Sandringham superette worker Janak Patel.

Until as recently as Friday, police had said they were hunting a “lone” suspect.

On Friday afternoon, Stuff provided police with CCTV footage that detectives had not previously obtained.

That footage detailed two men and a black car.

By Friday evening, police announced their investigation had widened to two men – charging a 34-year-old with the murder of Patel and aggravated robbery, and a 42-year-old with robbery in relation to the incident.

The man accused of murder appeared in the Auckland District Court on Saturday, where he was granted interim name suppression.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Police transport the man accused of murdering Janak Patel to the Auckland District Court.

The police press release announcing the charges, at 9:11pm on Friday, included a passage which focused on a “dark coloured” car.

That car is the same make, model and colour as the car in the CCTV provided to police by Stuff.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police said, they were calling for sightings of the vehicle believed to be linked to the killing.

“This vehicle was seen a number of times in the area before the aggravated robbery at the superette took place,” Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

“It is described as a dark-coloured Honda Inspire motor vehicle.”

“Anyone who saw this vehicle before or after the incident took place is asked to contact police.”

Patel was working in the dairy while the owners were on holiday in India. He was fatally stabbed in the street after the robbery. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with Patel’s family on Saturday morning and called the killing a “horrific event”.

When asked at a press conference on Saturday whether she was happy that Stuff journalists had twice been able to obtain evidence ahead of police detectives this week, Ardern said “police have made an arrest, I think that’s the most important point here”.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke to media about the killing at Auckland Central Police Station.

The footage provided to police by Stuff on Friday was taken from a building at the Mount Albert Rd end of Duncan Ave.

It shows one man walk up Duncan Ave, returning back down the avenue and entering a black car, which another man was driving.

Police said on Thursday that the offender was seen walking along Duncan Ave.

Stuff Down Duncan Ave, towards Haverstock Rd.

On Wednesday, Stuff also revealed the suspected killer had been captured on different CCTV footage by a local family’s security system. Police had not previously obtained that footage either.

Shortly after Stuff provided that information to police, they released the first images of the suspected offender.

On Friday evening, Beard said the investigation had “progressed quickly since Wednesday night and I would like to acknowledge the members of the investigation team who have worked hard to bring us to this point”.

The footage supplied to police by Stuff on Friday was timestamped at around 7.30pm on Wednesday night – about half an hour before Patel was fatally stabbed several times.

It was taken from above a car park near the Salvation Army building and shows a man walking up the left side of Duncan Ave in a black cap, black t-shirt and grey track pants at 7.28pm.

Rose Cottage Superette is a short walk down the street and west a couple of blocks, up Haverstock Rd.

The man walking crosses Taumata Rd, down the hill past the entrance of Taumata Reserve and then disappears from view.

There is then a three-minute gap in the footage.

Stuff The Salvation Army carpark on Duncan Street.

At 7.31pm, a Black Honda sedan then drives into the car park and turns around in it so that its front bumper is parked over the footpath and the car is facing the street.

The driver waits for about 30 seconds, before the man who had walked up Duncan Ave returns.

The black hat-wearing man then leisurely walks up to the black Honda and gets inside the car, looking over his shoulder twice.

His behaviour suggests it was not the first time he’d seen the driver recently - with no acknowledgement between one another.

The pair then sit in the car for 45 seconds before driving out of the car park at 7.32pm, back up Duncan Ave.

The cordon, which blocked off most of Haverstock Rd, was lifted on Friday night.

On Friday, Janak Patel’s sister said “I need justice for my brother”.

The family had been tight-lipped following his death, but spoke out for the first time on Friday through an intermediary.

“We urge the New Zealand Government to urgently catch the criminal who has taken our brother’s life and hold the murderer accountable and give him the toughest punishment,” she said.

“I need justice for my brother”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Janak Patel was working in the Rose Cottage Superette while the owners were in India on holiday.

The murder accused appeared at the Auckland District Court before Justice of the Peace L Smith on Saturday.

Smith rejected applications from media to take photos of the man and granted him interim name suppression “in the interests of fairness to the defendant”.

Police prosecutor Victoria Brooker said the co-accused drove the car that took the offender to the robbery and picked him up following the incident. “It’s clear that these offenders were in communication.”

The co-accused, charged with robbery, was remanded in custody until Monday, when he will appear at the Auckland District Court.

The murder accused will appear in the Auckland High Court on December 14.

Police said they are not seeking anyone else “at this stage”.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media on Saturday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday morning spoke with the family of the dairy worker who “horrifically” lost their life this week. She also met with the Sandringham business association on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to media from the Auckland Central Police Station, Ardern, who was dressed in black, said she wanted to acknowledge the work of police, which would bring "some relief", but "never take away the grief" Patel's family are feeling at this time.

Ardern said she was taking her steer from Patel's family and business leaders as to what is needed. She advised she had also spoken with the owner of the dairy, who is understood to be overseas.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Police give update on the homicide at Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, central Auckland, on Wednesday night.

“We have, in talking to the community... are of the view we need to go back at look at additional changes” to work already done, around funding for fog canons and bolstering security for small businesses, she said.

Police have set up an online portal for people to upload footage via bluebell.nc3.govt.nz or email opbluebell@police.govt.nz.