Crime wave sees Hamilton shopkeepers calling for guns and government help to deter criminals

Hamilton businesses owners held a vigil cum protest in Hamilton for dairy owner Janak Patel who killed in Auckland.

Shopkeepers have taken to Hamilton streets to say enough is enough after the fatal stabbing of a Hamilton man working at an Auckland dairy.

Janak Patel, 34, died after an alleged robbery at a Sandringham dairy he was working at on Wednesday night.

About 200 people stood on Te Rapa Rd, outside The Base, on Sunday to call for the Government to address the crime wave hitting small businesses – before anyone else died.

“This is happening all the time. We just don’t know what will happen next,” an exasperated Sanjay Sharma said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff People gathered with signs on Te Rapa Rd in protest.

His store, the Bryant Park Super Liquor, was the victim of its first aggravated robbery on Wednesday at 6pm.

Five people came in with knives and stole two cash registers, spirits, and RTDs before smashing up the store.

“It’s very scary. Luckily the staff were safe, which is the main thing."

His staff saw the group coming on CCTV and hid in the staff room for safety, he said.

He said robbers were getting braver and more violent and the fear of it happening again was always in the back of his mind – and his staff’s.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Bryant Park Super Liquor owner Sanjay Sharma said shop owners would need to start protecting themselves with weapons.

He said there needed to be harsher consequences for teens targetting retailers, and he believed shop owners would need to start protecting themselves with weapons.

A show of hands by the people targetted by an aggravated robbery saw almost the whole crowd raise their hands.

Raza Mehdi was on the main Hamilton road in solidarity with dairy and superette owners.

His wholesaler business, Bizline Hamilton, provided goods to about 200 dairies and almost all of them had been targetted.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Owner of wholesaler Bizline Hamilton Raza Mehdi said the laws needed to change.

“I am here in support of them. It’s really sad, really frustrating for the community.”

He said most small retailers were family run and it was sad to see their livelihood’s targetted frequently.

Mehdi said shoplifting wasn't a new problem for dairy owners, but the frequency and level of violence had increased.

“We need to change the laws, I know they are young kids but we need to be strict.”

National Party leader Chris Luxon, who was at the protest, said small retailers had been crying out for help for years.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Protesters raised their hands if they had been the victim of an aggravated robbery.

“It’s a big deal for them to pack up their shops and be out here. Enough is enough.”

He said the cacophony of toots from people in cars driving past the protest showed public support for action.

Something needs to be done, he said.

“I genuinely hope that something good comes out of this tragic situation. You all deserve to feel safe in your homes, your businesses and your communities.”

Luxon said there needed to be serious consequences for serious offending.

The National Party’s policy targetting young offenders, announced last week, would see those aged 15-17, who commit two or more serious crimes do a stint of up to 12 months in a young offender military. academy.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff National Party leader Chris Luxon Leader spoke to protestors.

Meanwhile, police announced they had caught the alleged killer of Janak Patel and an associate on Friday night.

A 34-year-old appeared in the Auckland District Court on Saturday, charged with murder and a second man, charged with robbery, will appear on Monday.

A third man was arrested and charged with robbery on Sunday and would also appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Two days after Patel’s death, a vape shop in Hamilton’s Melville was targetted by five young people armed with knives.

Sidhu Naresh, Vapeys NZ owner, said they ran into the store on Friday at 6pm yelling, wearing masks, and wielding knives.

They forced the staff member to kneel down with his hands in the air and held a knife to his neck.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Tej Patel, 12, holding a sign for his parents who own Robinson Street Cambridge and Hautapu Country Store.

The teens smashed all the cabinets, grabbed about $20,000 worth of products and took the till which had about $4000 cash in it.

A courier driver, who was at a petrol station across the road, heard the commotion and grabbed one of the teenagers in an attempt to help, but he was cut with a knife and backed off.

“I am really happy he [staff member] didn’t get hurt. I am thankful I wasn’t there, because I’m not sure that I would have had the composure.

“As a business owner, watching the things you worked hard for smashed in front of you.”

He said he was 100% worried about himself, or his staff, being killed by a robber and was glad his staff member had been sensible.

A courier driver valiantly grapples with one of a group of thieves who targeted a vape store in Hamilton.

He owned seven vape stores across Auckland and Hamilton and said they had been robbed or ram-raided about 10 or 11 times.

The constant attacks gave him nightmares, and it had become normal for him to wake up in the middle of the night and check the cameras.

He was angry and frustrated and wanted harsher punishments for the teenagers.

The teens could never afford to pay for the damage, he said. They were instead forced to apologise and did community service.

“I am fed up,” he said.

The cost of living crisis and staffing shortages were enough to worry about without the stress of being robbed.

And insurance would not cover the loss, Naresh said.

The business was high-risk and he was asked to implement more security measures before the insurance company renewed his contact.

He was still in the middle of installing those that when the business was attacked.