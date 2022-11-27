Man allegedly assaults police officer after driving erratically around Mission Bay

Police said they received reports of a man driving erratically in the Tamaki Drive area around 2.40pm Sunday and yelling at members of the public from the vehicle.

A 27-year-old man is set to face charges in court after allegedly driving erratically around the Auckland suburb of Mission Bay before assaulting a police officer.

Police said they received reports of a man driving erratically in the Tamaki Drive area around 2.40pm Sunday and yelling at members of the public from the vehicle.

He then stopped in the middle of Tāmaki Drive.

Know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

An officer attempted to get the man to hand over his keys however he refused, and resisted arrest.

The police Eagle helicopter landed in Mission Bay Reserve and two crew members restrained the man, who was then taken into custody.

He will face charges including resisting police, assaulting police, and failing to stop or ascertain injury in a non-injury crash.