Nationwide protest for Sandringham dairy stabbing, two more accused in court

Wellington dairy owners and workers protest outside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson's electorate office in Willis Street today. Dairy owners want the Government to do something about protection, and 'out of control' crime.

Protests held around the country over the safety of small retail workers

Strength of turnout in Auckland forced police to close New North Rd

Electoral offices of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister targeted as protest locations

Crowds chanted “enough is enough” after the murder of Sandringham dairy worker Janak Patel last week

A nationwide protest honouring Janak Patel drew large crowds around the country, with hundreds of people forcing police to close part of New North Rd in Auckland on Monday.

Around 300 people attended a street-side vigil in front of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electoral office in Auckland's Mt Albert, to honour dairy worker Patel who was fatally stabbed in a robbery last Wednesday night.

“The message we have for the Government is enough is enough,” Dairy and Business Owners Group chair Sunny Kaushal said outside Ardern's Mt Albert office.

“We need solutions and action immediately.“How many more people need to die? How many more lives do we need to lose?” he asked.

“We have been telling the Government for a very long time. These types of tragedies should be avoidable.”

The two-hour protest started at 12.30pm, with people around New Zealand showing solidarity by attending other vigils, including one outside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson's electoral office in Wellington.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff Janak Patel, who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night as he was working at a dairy in Sandringham.

The size of the Auckland vigil seemed to surprise authorities who initially tried to contain the protest to the footpath.

Eventually police closed New North Rd off with officers stopping traffic and instructing motorists to find alternative routes.

As the numbers swelled, protestors joined together to listen to speeches from community leaders and concerned citizens.

The crowd also grew in voice, collectively calling for justice and demanding swift action from police and government against perpetrators of retail crime, chanting “enough is enough,” “change the law”, and “harsher penalties”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff People gather in protest for a vigil in front of Jacinda Ardern's electoral office in Auckland's Mt Albert in Sandringham as part of a nationwide protest following the death of Janak Patel, a dairy worker who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night has taken place today.

Kaushal said today’s vigil was the first of many to come, with dairy and small business owners planning on staging more stop-work gatherings around the country.

“This is the first vigil of many to come,” he said. “People have closed their businesses for two hours and are standing here together to tell the Government the same message.

“We asked for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister and also the Police Minister. They need to front up.”

The atmosphere and occasion overwhelmed some of those attending the vigil, with some people in tears being comforted by friends and loved ones.

Shelley Whelligan and partner Sarbjit Singh, owner operators of the Walia Superette on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd, came down with their family to show their support for the cause and pay their respects.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Protesters block the street and gather for a vigil in front of Jacinda Ardern's electoral office in Auckland's Mt Albert in Sandringham as part of a nationwide protest following the death of Janak Patel, a dairy worker who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night has taken place today.

“We are supporting all our dairies and small business owners,” she said.

“The government has been too slow to act.”

Local Mt Albert resident Ryan Freeman said it was important to show solidarity with the rest of his community.

“This is not just an electorate, this is our home,” he said.

“The dairy owners and small businesses are under siege. They are consistently robbed and ram raided, the cops don’t turn up on time.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, central Auckland.

“Now someone is dead. Enough is enough.”

ACT Party leader David Seymour said the large turnout in Auckland “symbolises a community who feel under attack and abandoned.”

“They are concerned that the government is not taking retail crime as seriously as it should.

“It shouldn’t require a tragedy to change government policy, but now we have one.”

In Wellington, Dipak Bhana, president of the Wellington Indian Association, said many dairies and small businesses across the city were closed today for the protest action which spoke to just how serious the issue was.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Sandringham locals have laid flowers to pay their respects to a dairy worker who was fatally stabbed following a robbery.

Bhana said many felt they weren’t taken seriously by police when they reported crimes and wanted to see earlier intervention.

“We need a tougher stance with police,” he said. “The more [people] get away with smaller crimes, they start doing larger and larger crimes.”

There was a similar scene in Christchurch, where dairy owner Mukesh Patel was protesting, having closed his Bridge St dairy in New Brighton, that he has operated for nearly 20 years.

“The incident that happened in Auckland is just not justified, it’s shocking and is very, very sad,” Patel said.

“We are working hard, we pay tax, we are loyal to the community and this country and we don’t deserve these things.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sunny Kaushal, Dairy and Business Owners Group chair, speaks to media after fatal stabbing of a dairy worker in Sandringham on Wednesday night.

In Palmerston North, a group of shop owners also closed their stores and joined calls for the government to take firmer action on crime.

Protestors gathered outside MP Tangi Utikere’s office and made speeches.

Advocate and immediate past president of the New Zealand Indian Central Association Paul Patel said something needed to change.

“It’s not something that we’re going to start seeing in the next three weeks, three years. But it’s something we can work towards,” he said.

In the Hawke’s Bay, Jarnail Singh was one of about 30 dairy owners across the region who closed their stores to make a group statement on Patel’s tragic death.

Singh was supported by a small crowd as he stood outside his Milk Bar dairy on Joll Rd in Havelock North.

"Enough is enough. This is a message that just has to get through," he said.

Patel was killed on Wednesday night after the Sandringham dairy he was working in, the Rose Cottage Superette, was robbed.

Friends, whānau and wider members of the community gathered at a funeral service to farewell Patel on Sunday.

The Patel family had been tight-lipped following his death, but spoke out for the first time on Friday through an intermediary.

“We urge the New Zealand Government to urgently catch the criminal who has taken our brother’s life and hold the murderer accountable and give him the toughest punishment,” she said.

“I need justice for my brother.”

Duo in court

Police announced they had caught the alleged killer and a 42-year-old man on Friday night.

A 34-year-old appeared in the Auckland District Court on Saturday, charged with murder.

He will appear at the High Court next month.

On Sunday, a 36-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

The 36-year-old and the 42-year-old both appeared at the Auckland District Court on Monday in front of Judge Grant Fraser.

The pair both face a charge of robbery in relation to a cash register, butane lighters and vapes.

The police prosecutor applied to join the charges with the murder accused, which was granted by Judge Fraser.

The pair’s lawyers sought interim name suppression for the men and no pleas were entered.

The duo were remanded in custody to appear at the High Court alongside the murder accused in December.

Police have also located and seized a vehicle that was being sought in relation to the investigation.