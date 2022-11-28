Video of Jerrim Toms' final moments shown to inquest

Jerrim Marshall Toms died after being shot by police officers in March 2018.

Twelve shots were fired at Jerrim Toms after he got out of his car with a machete, an hour after his mum called the police concerned about his welfare.

A video of Toms’ final moments has been played to an inquest into his death.

The father-to-be was 29 when he was shot by police on State Highway 1 near north Auckland’s Pohuehue on March 31, 2018.

Before he was shot, Toms’ mother phoned the mental health crisis team and the police as her son was threatening to burn down their home and she was worried.

Toms’ wasn’t at the home when police arrived, instead he was driving on SH1.

Video footage taken from the police helicopter captured Toms driving at speeds close to 150kmh north of Auckland. He’d earlier struck a stationary police car’s window with a machete.

Just after 4am Toms’ car eventually came to a stop after being spiked three times, to be missing three tyres.

He exited the car holding the machete towards the ground. Shots were then fired as Toms walked towards officers.

Toms is seen running across the road, with his arms flailing in the air, as the shots continue before he collapsed. Four shots hit him.

Officer B told the inquest he begged Toms multiple times to put the machete down and get on the ground.

“I was begging him to please stop, I don’t want to do this.”

Toms stayed silent.

“He was eyeballing me and no matter what I said he wasn’t obeying my instructions,” Officer B said.

A taser or pepper spray wasn’t appropriate as he feared serious injury to him or his colleague, Officer B said.

“There was no doubt in my mind if I didn’t pull the trigger, he’d kill me,” Officer B said.

Officer B told the inquest he fired five shots from his pistol.

Earlier on Monday, the inquest heard the 111 call Toms’ mother made to police.

In the call, Joan Toms tells the operator she is concerned about her son’s welfare and he may have taken methamphetamine.

Toms told Joan to leave their home and appeared “agitated”.

Joan told the operator her son has had a “couple of episodes” and had previously been in the mental health unit.

The 111 captures Joan telling the operator she’s safe at her daughter’s house, but her son may have a knife strapped to his hip.

Last week the inquest heard from a medical professional who saw Toms two weeks before his death.

Toms said he was looking forward to the birth of his daughter and was “excited” about life.

The medical professional said Toms had agreed to abstain from using methamphetamine and would cut down on using cannabis.

The inquest before Coroner Debra Bell continues.