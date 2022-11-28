Dairy worker says no to would-be robber who demanded money and cigarettes

Showgrounds store owner He Huang with dairy worker Maureen Feely said you never know what can happen with robbers.

When a young man wearing a mask walked into the dairy and told her to give him money and cigarettes, employee Maureen Feely just said “no”.

"I don't know what made me say that, but it just sort of came out, and he turned around and walked out.”

The incident happened a week ago at the Blenheim Showgrounds Store at around 5pm, one of their busiest times.

"I was confident enough, he wasn't walking towards me and threatening me, otherwise I would have just run out the back and let him take what he wanted," Feely said.

The 63-year-old has been working full-time at the store for the past eight years without feeling unsafe, "but you don't know these days."

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Wellington dairy owners and workers protest outside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson's electorate office in Willis Street today. Dairy owners want the Government to do something about protection, and 'out of control' crime.

"People are more desperate, drug-filled, and all that sort of things, so you don't know, they could be dangerous," Feely said.

A nationwide protest against serious and violent retail crime was held on Monday after an Auckland dairy worker was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night.

Henry Huang, who has owned the Blenheim Showgrounds Store on Maxwell Rd since 2010, said he had been burgled and robbed a few times, including once with a weapon.

Eight years ago, a man carrying a hammer demanded money from the till, but Huang's yelling sent the man scurrying from his shop.

He said more security would mean high costs for his small business.

"I hope more policemen come here; it would be much better.

"Sometimes my kids stand inside, and I am worried about somebody hurting them, that's a big problem. I don't want to fight anybody. You never know what is going to happen.

"It has to change."

Huang said he would like to see tougher sentences for robbers regardless of the value of the theft.

"If somebody gets caught, he will only have 24 hours of social work, so he will come back."

Further up on Maxwell Rd, the Hospital Store owner Yuin He had been broken into twice.

"The first time, about five years ago, they broke a window, took the whole till and ran away. And then, three years ago it happened again at night, they stole drinks, lollies... They tried to open the cigarettes cabinet but couldn't open it.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Hospital store owner Yuin He will have a new CCTV set up outside his convenience store next month.

He was about to set up a new CCTV system inside and outside his convenience store next week.

"We have to do it otherwise you don't know who passes here. We have many naughty people passing here, we are worried about that.”

He said security was too expensive for small businesses and was hoping to see more support from the Government.

"We've got four cameras that we bought on special $975, but last time it was $1,700.

"I'd like to have a roller door outside, but it costs around $10,000. So we will change CCTV first and then maybe change the alarm next year."

On top of cameras and alarms, High Street Dairy owner Ben Qiao has installed a barrier door and window bars a couple of years ago as a layer of security.

"Especially for night time. It was quite expensive, nearly $7,000 for the door and windows."

Anthony Phelps/STUFF High Street Dairy owner Ben Qiao installed a barrier door and window bars a couple of years ago to boost security.

Qiao said extra security was critical.

"It slows them (thieves) down, many comes for the smoke. When police comes you need to give them all the report and details, it's really important. I've got the camera alarms on 24 hours.

"When we hear something happened in Auckland or in another other city, it always makes me nervous, and it threatens staff from working for the dairies."