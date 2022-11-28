'Government needs to step up to the plate' over crime, advocate says

Kaimanawa Store owner Mahendra Patel wants to see extra security measures in stores to protect the people working.

Extra security measures and more focus on the victims of crime is needed, an advocate for shops owners says in the wake of an Auckland dairy stabbing.

Many shop owners in Palmerston North closed their doors for two hours on Monday afternoon as part of a nationwide protest after the death of Janak Patel, 34, who was fatally stabbed while working in a dairy in Sandringham in Auckland on Wednesday night.

A large group gathered in Te Marae o Hine/The Square in Palmerston North on Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to Patel and demand more action from the Government. Many of them joined on Monday to gather outside Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere’s office and make speeches.

Paul Patel is the immediate past president of the New Zealand Indian Central Association and the vice president of the Central Districts Indian Association. He acts as an advocate for shop owners affected by crime and is on the police commissioner’s ethnic advisory board.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Many dairies and shops in Palmerston North closed on Monday afternoon to pay respect to Janak Patel, who was stabbed to death while working at a dairy in Auckland.

Patel told Stuff it was now for the Government to step up to the plate with action over crime.

“Across New Zealand it’s various things [that need to be done to address these crimes],” he said.

“In Auckland they are asking for bollards and fog cannons and security in their shops, extra patrolling, all those sorts of things.”

The Government earlier this year announced a $6 million fund for security tools such as bollards and other barriers to prevent crime at shops like dairies.

Patel said the funding would assist police with crime prevention, but they needed to figure out what areas the prevention measures should go to.

He said there were varying degrees of enthusiasm for bollards at different councils. There was infrastructure under the ground that could be disrupted by bollards being installed.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Kaimanawa Store in Kelvin Grove closed for two hours on Monday afternoon.

Concrete planter boxes were an option worth exploring and he wanted to talk to the Palmerston North City Council about installing bollards outside stores.

The other area Patel was focused on was the victims of crime being supported after a crime was committed, something he wanted to discuss with the Ministry of Justice.

“One thing is more engagement with the victims in this and not just the perpetrator.”

He said business owners didn’t want to see every young person thrown in jail, but the victim’s voice was just as important.

He told the gathered group the economic situation could get worse in the coming months and petty crime could continue.

Manoj Ranchhod has worked at Four Square Cloverlea in Palmerston North for almost 40 years and believed there had been an attitude change in recent years

“It boils down to respect. A lot of people have lost respect in this country.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Advocate Paul Patel addresses a crown of shop owners gathered outside Palmerston North MP Tangi Utukere's office.

Mahendra Patel owns Kaimanawa Store in Kelvin Grove, Palmerston North. He attended Janak Patel’s funeral on Sunday.

He wondered what would happen to Janak Patel’s parents now he wasn’t there to look after them and wondered if there could be Government support for them.

He would like to see CCTV cameras subsidised for shop owners.

Jayesh Patel owns the Rangiora Mini Supermarket in Palmerston North and he said the Government brought in laws over the use of single-use plastic bags and healthy home standards after public petitions.

“They had 50-60,000 signatures. My question is if someone took this issue as seriously, I’m pretty sure we can get more than 60,000 signatures for this easily.”

He wanted to see harsher punishments for offenders.