Dairy owners disappointed 'someone had to die' to get fog cannon fund

Auckland dairy owners say they are disappointed that it took for someone to die for the Government to improve access to security funding, but have welcomed the announcement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins this week announced shop owners would be able to get $4000 for a fog cannon, along with a suite of other measures.

Hipkins was hopeful that 455 cannons would arrive in New Zealand before Christmas, but warned that a shortage might mean that shop owners would be waiting until some time next year.

Kishor Rupan, of Bucklands Beach Superette, has been waiting two years for a fog cannon. He believed Police had “forgotten about him”.

READ MORE:

* Fog of dairy war: Dairy brings out cannons after three failed robberies

* Hundreds of fog cannons to be installed in high-risk areas to cut robberies

* Fears tobacco tax hike brings uncertain future for dairy owners



“If there are none in the country, at least they should tell me. I’ve just been waiting.”

As a business owner, Rupan knows full well the challenges of supply management in a post pandemic world.

“It’s like my drinks – they are a bestseller, so I order them regularly. Why haven’t they done the same?”

Last week, would-be robbers came in a car without registration plates, and customers in the store helped him fend them off.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Dairy owners and workers gather outside the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electorate office to protest over crime and violence. (File photo)

Bhavika Patel of Garnet Dairy in Westmere had a fog cannon put in six months ago with the assistance of the police-administered crime prevention fund.

It only cost her $250 at the time, but then she found out that she would have to pay $350 a year for the cannon to be maintained and refilled with fog fluid.

“I refused. That’s more than I can afford, especially because I haven’t even used it yet.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Sandringham locals lay flowers in respect of a dairy worker who was stabbed to death at the Rose Cottage Superette.

But the new fog cannon fund could likely cost shop owners more, it has been claimed.

Importer Andre Weibel said they would have to pay $1500 in addition to the $4000 grant to get an effective deterrent in a robbery.

He said cheaper ones were available, but they wouldn’t blanket a room with enough smoke for one-metre visibility.

Weibel was also doubtful more cannons would arrive in New Zealand any time soon.

“The government should have committed to 50 a month from the start of the year so that importers could feel secure about forward orders, but it was all up in the air.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dairy worker Shailesh Patel holds up a sign during a protest after the Sandringham murder of a young dairy worker.

Sunny Kaushal of the Dairy and Business Owners Group welcomed the announcement, but said he wouldn’t hold his breath until he saw how the $10 million fog cannon fun was administered.

“The question is, why did somebody have to die to get this announcement? We’ve been asking for a change to the criteria for years.”

He said the most meaningful part of the announcement was the removal of criteria to have been ramraided, which meant that shop owners would be able to apply for help, not wait for police.

Kaushal believed there were “thousands” of dairy owners waiting for a fog cannon.

“They’re living in fear at a time when they are trying to recoup from the pandemic. Running a business is really risky right now.”