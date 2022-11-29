Police to clamp down on offending, retail crime after Sandringham stabbing

Wellington dairy owners and workers protest outside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson's electorate office in Willis Street today. Dairy owners want the Government to do something about protection, and 'out of control' crime.

Police will increase their presence in areas experiencing the most harm from serious retail crime, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced on Tuesday morning.

Operation Cobalt – the police operation focusing on gang crime – will be broadened to focus on offenders who cause significant and repeated harm, and will continue into the new year.

The operation will now include those using stolen vehicles and threats of violence with weapons.

Coster said this was to offer reassurance to businesses and communities that feel unsafe – particularly after the death of Sandringham superette worker Janak Patel, who was fatally stabbed after a robbery at the central Auckland dairy.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Flowers outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham dairy, where Janak Patel was stabbed and then died.

“Police will further sharpen a focus on reducing this type of harm in the community, and where possible, have increased foot and vehicle patrols in shopping precincts in areas where there has been an increased number of reports,” he said.

”There is no doubt the recent tragic death of Janak Patel in Sandringham has impacted our communities, including our staff who are working hard to support retailers.”

Coster said although police would support addressing the wider causes of crime, they would clamp down on offending.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced on Tuesday morning that police will increase their presence and visibility in areas experiencing the most harm from serious retail crime. (File photo)

“Police’s role is very clear: we have an obligation to the community, and we will respond, investigate, apprehend and hold people to account,” Coster said.

A nationwide protest honouring Janak Patel drew large crowds around the country on Monday, with hundreds of people forcing police to close part of New North Rd in Auckland.

About 300 people attended a street-side vigil in front of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electoral office in Auckland's Mt Albert, to honour dairy worker Patel who was fatally stabbed in a robbery last Wednesday night.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Around 300 people attended a street-side vigil in front of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electoral office in Auckland's Mt Albert, to honour dairy worker Patel who was fatally stabbed in a robbery last Wednesday night.

“The message we have for the Government is: enough is enough,” Dairy and Business Owners Group chair Sunny Kaushal said outside Ardern's Mt Albert office.

“We need solutions and action immediately. How many more people need to die? How many more lives do we need to lose?” he asked.

In Wellington, Dipak Bhana, president of the Wellington Indian Association, said many dairies and small businesses across the city were closed for the protest action – which spoke to how serious the issue was.

The widening of Operation Cobalt’s scope comes as police review the fleeing driver policy after several officers have reported feeling frustrated and powerless to stop suspects once they were behind the wheel.

Coster emailed staff on Monday, signalling changes will be made to 2020’s fleeing driver policy, under which police officers do not pursue fleeing drivers unless the threat posed “outweighs the risk of harm by the pursuit”.