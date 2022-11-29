Police U-turn on fleeing cars, but no date for new spikes after officer run over

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster answers questions after a report was released slamming the cops for taking photographs of young Māori without consent. Video first published September 8, 2022.

Police will be chasing fleeing cars again, but they’ll still have to lay road spikes manually to stop drivers – a job that recently put an officer in hospital in a critical condition.

Commissioner Andrew Coster announced the car chase U-turn on Tuesday, after a turbulent week that saw frustrations over retail crime crystallise in the wake of the fatal stabbing of a Sandringham dairy worker.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police commissioner Andrew Coster said police were working hard at getting a new type of road spike to stop fleeing drivers. (File photo)

Earlier in November, an officer was sent to hospital in a critical condition and needed extensive surgery after he was hit by a fleeing driver while laying road spikes.

Currently, road spikes are deployed manually, but police are looking at a type of remote-control road spike that fires across the road, protecting the officer more.

“It is a high priority,” Coster said in an interview with Stuff on Tuesday. “That programme of work has been under way for some time... I don’t have a date, but we are working very hard towards having that clarity.

“Laying tyre deflation devices, or spikes, is one of the highest risk activities we undertake, in response to a very high risk presented by drivers when they flee,” he said.

Officers now have to notify the communications centre over what they were using as protection, like a nearby lamppost, once the spikes had been deployed.

“That’s just about getting people to pause, consider their own safety and be able to articulate what that protection is.”

Ainslie Mclean/Supplied The car that hit the officer, leaving them in a critical condition earlier in November, was stopped in central Auckland.

Coster said one of the new spike options looked promising, but procurement wasn’t straightforward.

“When we deploy, we have to be confident it will be safe and not have unintended consequences.”

On Tuesday morning, police announced the change to police’s car chase policy.

In December 2020, police told staff not to pursue fleeing drivers unless the threat posed outweighed the risk of harm by the pursuit.

But since the police had stopped chasing fleeing vehicles there had been a significant increase in fleeing drivers and a significant decrease in the proportion of offenders identified, he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Coster said there had been a significant decrease in offenders identified because police weren’t chasing offenders. (File photo)

“Fleeing driver events are volatile, unpredictable, and high risk to everyone involved.”

Police are set to release new details in 2023 of a fleeing driver framework that will dictate to staff when a pursuit would be justified, balancing further harm if the offenders weren’t arrested and the initial potential threat of a police pursuit.

“I believe the coming revisions will achieve more balance, accepting that there is no perfect solution,” Coster said.

“We know there is a desire for change and a perception that offenders are more brazen and more willing to take risks with their driving behaviour.”

The policy shift on chasing fleeing drivers comes after a post-pandemic increase in retail crime, such as ramraids or smash and grabs, despite a continuing overall decrease in crime.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster at a graduation ceremony at Te Rauparaha Arena. (File photo)

“There’s certainly been a shift in society’s mood.

“It is very difficult to get an evidence-based consideration of complex issues in any forum be it social media and at times mainstream media,” he said.

Police are having to deal with the spillover of complex issues – including mental health or domestic violence – which have caused the increase in youth crime towards retail premises.

Offenders realised that police were not chasing and had changed their behaviour.

“It’s a recalibration based on the evidence that we have.

“The more investment and activity that occurs upstream of police by other agencies and organisations right across the community, the more we can improve the wellbeing of people, the less crime we will see,” Coster said.

On Monday night, police announced Operation Cobalt – the police operation focusing on gang crime – will be expanded to focus on offenders who cause significant and repeated harm.

The operation will now include those using stolen vehicles and threats of violence with weapons, Coster said.

Coster said police have already increased foot patrols in shopping precincts where they are receiving reports of crimes.

”There is no doubt the recent tragic death of Janak Patel in Sandringham has impacted our communities, including our staff who are working hard to support retailers.”