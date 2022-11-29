Two fleeing drivers arrested in Auckland overnight as police announce policy change

Police responded to two fleeing driver incidents in Tāmaki Makaurau overnight

Police respond to two fleeing drivers incidents in Newmarket, Auckland overnight, Newshub has reported.

Video played on Tuesday morning’s AM Show showed police arresting two males on Railway St in Newmarket just after 1am on Tuesday.

A separate incident, where police officers were seen taking one person into custody on nearby Alpers Ave, was also in the report.

Police have been contacted for comment.

The incidents came hours before police announced they will be revising the fleeing driver policy.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the force will update the policy next year after discussions with staff and stakeholders.

The changes will see the introduction of a Fleeing Driver Framework, which will provide clarity for staff on when a pursuit may be justified, he said.

Coster had emailed staff on Monday, signalling changes will be made to the fleeing driver policy, under which police officers do not pursue fleeing drivers unless the threat posed “outweighs the risk of harm by the pursuit”.

On Tuesday, Coster said police have seen a significant increase in fleeing driver events and a significant decrease in the proportion of offenders identified, after the current approach was introduced nearly two years ago.

“However, our data also shows a decrease in the number of people killed during fleeing driver events.

“We know there is a desire for change and a perception that offenders are more brazen and more willing to take risks with their driving behaviour.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Police commissioner Andrew Coster announced the force will revise the fleeing driver policy. (File photo)

He said the revision would bring back a more balanced position, but would still prioritise the safety of officers and the public.

Police will reveal more information on the policy next year.

“Fleeing driver events are volatile, unpredictable, and high risk to everyone involved,” Coster said.

“I believe the coming revisions will achieve more balance, accepting that there is no perfect solution.

“The one thing that will always remain at the forefront of this policy is an acknowledgement of that risk, and that safety must always come first.”