Auckland shooting victim died while desperately crawling to phone

Peter Rasmussen, 75, was shot and killed in his Ōtāhuhu home in 2021.

A local “legend” who was shot in his home died while desperately crawling to the phone, a court has heard.

Peter Rasmussen​​, 75, was killed in Ōtāhuhu, south Auckland in August 2021.

On Tuesday, Chauntel Laurent – who drove the getaway car after the alleged murder – appeared at the High Court at Auckland. She previously admitted being an accessory after the fact of the shooting.

Justice Ailsa Duffy sentenced her to seven months’ imprisonment.

READ MORE:

* Ōtāhuhu homicide victim remembered as 'legend' on and off the rugby league field



However, Laurent has already served her time while awaiting sentencing, so will be released.

Three men have been charged with Rasmussen’s murder and are yet to go to trial.

In the statement read out by prosecutor Sylvie Arnerich​, Rasmussen’s son Wade Rasmussen said the impact of his father’s death had been devastating.

“I am forced to live through the pain because of your shameful and cowardly actions,” he told Laurent.

His father was left gravely injured on the doorstep, desperately trying to crawl through the house to get to the phone, the court heard.

Wade Rasmussen found his father’s body in the kitchen, which he said continued to haunt him.

Unknown/Supplied Peter Rasmussen was described as an “Ōtāhuhu legend”.

“He was someone you looked up to. He had mana.”

He said he missed Sunday afternoons spent with his father, where they’d talk for hours.

“Now on Sundays I look at the clock and think ‘I should be sitting here talking to him’.”

Rasmussen, who was known as “Raz”, had lived in his Ōtāhuhu home for more than 30 years.

David White/Stuff Peter Rasmussen was killed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He had played and coached for the Ōtāhuhu Rovers Rugby League Football Club for much of his life.

“He was a bit of an Ōtāhuhu legend,” his son previously said.

The shooting

At the time of Rasmussen’s death, Laurent was in a relationship with one of the men charged with murder. He is a member of the ‘23’ Blue Cartel Crips gang.

The court heard a person who was selling methamphetamine on behalf of the gang had been robbed and members of the Blue Cartel began conspiring to seek retribution.

On the day of the shooting, Laurent was instructed to drive to Rasmussen’s Ōtāhuhu home.

The men got out of the car and Laurent heard a gunshot before they got back into the car and told her to “get out of there”.

Justice Duffy said Laurent was left with little other option than to assist.

Laurent’s lawyer, Michael Kan, said his client was “really sorry” and wanted to change her life.

The court heard Laurent is a mother of five children and was using methamphetamine regularly in August 2021.