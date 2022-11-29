Suitcase murder suspect arrives in NZ, due in court on Wednesday

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

The South Korean woman arrested after the remains of two children were found in suitcases is now in New Zealand.

The woman is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday facing two charges of murder, Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelu said.

The detective inspector said the woman had been held in South Korea since September.

Three police officers travelled to South Korea to transport the woman back to New Zealand.

She arrived in Auckland on Tuesday afternoon and had been transported to the Manukau Police Station, Fa’amanuia Vaaelu said.

Strict suppression orders prevent media from revealing the children’s identities.

Those orders were made by the coroner following an application from members of the children’s wider family.

“The investigation team would like to acknowledge the assistance from agencies both in New Zealand and South Korea, which has meant we have been able to put an alleged offender put before the Court,” Fa’amanuia Vaaelu said.

South Korea’s Justice Ministry said the woman was handed over to New Zealand authorities on Monday evening (local time) at the Incheon international airport near Seoul.

The ministry said it also had provided New Zealand with unspecified “important evidence” on the case.

The woman was arrested at a southern port city of Korea in September, based on a domestic court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional arrest.

New Zealand’s Justice Ministry then submitted a formal request for her extradition to the South Korean ministry.

After the woman expressed her consent, in writing, to be sent back to New Zealand, South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon issued an order for the woman’s extradition in early November.

The children’s bodies were discovered in August after a New Zealand family bought abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit in an online auction.

The children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years, police said.

The suitcases had been in storage in Auckland for at least three or four years.

South Korean police say the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship.

David White/Stuff The bodies of the children were found at a home in Manurewa, south Auckland in August.

Immigration records show she had returned to South Korea in 2018.

South Korean police had said it was suspected she could be the mother of the two victims, as her past address in New Zealand was registered to the storage unit where the suitcases were kept.

The New Zealand Ministry of Justice directed questions to the police.

Air New Zealand also declined to comment.