Suitcase murder accused granted name suppression at appearance in Auckland court

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

The name of the South Korean woman charged after the remains of two children were found in suitcases will remain suppressed.

The woman, 42, who arrived in New Zealand less than 24 hours ago, appeared front of Judge Gus Andrée Wiltens in Manukau District Court on Wednesday, facing two charges of murder.

Judge Andrée Wiltens suppressed the name of the woman and any identifying details.

However, it can be revealed she was the mother of the children.

Strict suppression orders also prevent media from revealing the children’s identities. Those orders were made by the coroner following an application from members of the children’s wider family.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A woman has appeared in court charged with the murders of two children whose remains were found in suitcases.

The woman stood quietly in the dock, dressed in a beige hooded jacket and black t-shirt. She had an interpreter with her.

She was remanded without plea in custody.

A day earlier, the woman arrived in New Zealand after being extradited from South Korea where she had been held since September.

Three police officers travelled to South Korea to transport the woman back to New Zealand.

The woman was arrested at a southern port city of Korea in September, based on a domestic court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional arrest.

The children’s bodies were discovered in August after a New Zealand family bought abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit in an online auction.

The children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years, police said.

The suitcases had been in storage in Auckland for at least three or four years.

South Korean police say the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship.

Immigration records show she had returned to South Korea in 2018.

South Korean police had said it was suspected she could be the mother of the two victims, as her past address in New Zealand was registered to the storage unit where the suitcases were kept.

The woman will next appear in the High Court in Auckland on December 14.