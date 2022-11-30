Suitcase murder accused to appear in court less than 24 hours after landing in NZ

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

The South Korean woman charged after the remains of two children were found in suitcases will appear in court on Wednesday.

The woman, who has interim name suppression, is expected in Manukau District Court on Wednesday, facing two charges of murder.

Strict suppression orders prevent media from revealing the children’s identities.

Those orders were made by the coroner following an application from members of the children’s wider family.

A day earlier the woman arrived in New Zealand after being extradited from South Korea where she had been being held since September.

Three police officers travelled to South Korea to transport the woman back to New Zealand.

The woman was arrested at a southern port city of Korea in September, based on a domestic court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional arrest.

The woman was arrested in South Korea in September this year. (File photo)

The children’s bodies were discovered in August after a New Zealand family bought abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit in an online auction.

The children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years, police said.

The suitcases had been in storage in Auckland for at least three or four years.

South Korean police say the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship.

Immigration records show she had returned to South Korea in 2018.

South Korean police had said it was suspected she could be the mother of the two victims, as her past address in New Zealand was registered to the storage unit where the suitcases were kept.