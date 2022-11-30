Young woman discharged without conviction after death of cyclist Levi James

A “tragic” accident that left a 19-year-old cyclist dead continues to have a profound effect on two families, a court has heard.

Hannah Louise Tilsely opened her car door 30 or 40cm while parked on the side of the road, leading to cyclist Levi James being hit by another vehicle.

Tilsely earlier pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death and appeared at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday for sentencing in front of Judge Belinda Sellars.

Her lawyer, Sam Wimsett, successfully sought for Tilsely to be discharged without conviction.

That move was supported by James’ family, but opposed by the police prosecutor.

James, 19, was on his bike on March 5 on Manukau Rd, near the recently reconstructed Royal Oak roundabout, when he was struck and killed by a truck.

Judge Sellars said both James and Tilsely shared qualities which included being community spirited and high achieving.

“That’s the tragic coincidence in this case,” Wimsett said.

“This tragic event has impacted two quite similar people.”

The court heard Tilsely had been affected deeply by the accident and had panic attacks.

Defence lawyer Sam Wimsett said a conviction would have a serious impact on Hannah Tilsely.

Cycle advocacy group Bike Auckland had previously described James’ death as “entirely preventable”.

“Manukau Rd is designated by Auckland Transport as a strategic cycling route, but it still has no separated bike lanes,” chairperson Tony Mitchell said.

“This death could have been prevented by the traffic engineers who have prioritised the movement of cars over the safety of people walking and cycling.”

On Wednesday, Judge Sellars said it was clear this was a “particularly dangerous stretch of road”.

Limited upgrades had been made, she said.

The road layout partly explained why Tilsely didn’t see James coming on his bike, despite checking, she said.

For a lot of Auckland bike commuters, the road travelled is a risky and, at times, downright dangerous one.

Tilsley had engaged in restorative justice with James’ family and had already given them $5000.

However, she was ordered to pay an additional $3000 in emotional support.

She was also disqualified from driving for six months.

James' mother, Kim, earlier told NZME losing her son was the “most devastating thing ever”.

“I could never have imagined what it would have been like, and now that we're in the middle of it, there’s nothing worse.”

She believed the 19-year-old was on his way to see his grandmother when he was struck.