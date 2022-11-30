Levin standoff accused not talking to mental health experts without lawyer

The Levin house Paul Kenneth Smith allegedly damaged by arson after a police incident in August.

The man accused of sparking a situation in Levin which ended with a house being badly damaged by fire says he will not talk to mental health experts without his lawyer.

Paul Kenneth Smith​​, 62, appeared in the Levin District Court on Wednesday morning.

He is charged with posting harmful digital communications, threatening to kill a court bailiff, arson, unlawfully possessing an air rifle and performing a dangerous act with reckless disregard.

All the charges relate to events that led to a property in Bledisloe St catching fire on August 5 and Smith being taken to hospital.

When he appeared in court in August, the judge then asked for a mental health screening report to be done.

But defence lawyer Simon Hewson said one had not been done by Wednesday.

There had been two appointments for Smith to speak to people, but he had not done so.

Smith said he had concerns about speaking to anyone sent by the courts without having Hewson there.

He also had issues with getting evidence disclosed, although Hewson said he had material ready to give to Smith.

Judge Lance Rowe deemed not guilty pleas on Smith’s behalf, which enabled the case to proceed towards a trial if one was needed, but left Smith with any credit for pleading guilty early.

The judge also ordered two mental health reports be done by February, with the reports to be written even if Smith did not speak with experts.

Smith is in custody in the meantime.