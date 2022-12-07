Police 'never gave up hope' stolen Gottfried Lindauer paintings would be returned

Two Gottfried Lindauer paintings have been returned to their owner after being stolen in 2017.

Two valuable portraits stolen from Auckland’s International Art Centre years ago have been recovered.

Gottfried Lindauer’s paintings of Chief Ngātai-Raure and Chieftainess Ngātai-Raure were stolen from the Parnell auction house just before 4am on April Fools Day 2017.

The portraits, both dating from 1884, had a combined value of about $1 million when the theft occurred.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City CIB, said police “never gave up hope” that the paintings would be found.

The pieces were returned to the rightful owner on Tuesday.

“Police were contacted by an intermediary, who sought to return the paintings on behalf of others.”

Supplied Chieftainess Ngatai – Raure and Chief Ngatai-Raure were both painted in 1884.

Further investigative work to identify those responsible for the burglary was ongoing.

“Despite extensive inquiries being conducted at the time no one has yet been charged.”

Beard said both paintings had suffered some minor damage, believed to have occurred when they were stolen.

“Pending any forensic results from our inquiries, police will look at any new information that comes to hand and we will follow that up appropriately,” he said.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Beard at a press conference following the return of the paintings.

“Loyalties change over time and there may be people out there that know those responsible for the burglary.

“It is incredibly fortunate that Police have been able to facilitate the return of these paintings more than five years after they were stolen.”

During the years the paintings were missing, Beard said police had received “false leads” about them being taken overseas and sold on the dark web – but this was not true.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson said it was “very welcome news” the paintings had been returned, but they had been damaged.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff In April 2017, a brazen Auckland art heist saw the theft of two Gottfried Lindauer paintings, worth an estimated $1m.

“Sadly they haven’t been cared for the way they should be – conservators will need to go over them and they will probably need to be restored.”

Even though it had been a number of years since the paintings were stolen, Thomson said he always had an inkling they would be returned as there was “no market for stolen art in New Zealand”.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have these important national treasures back.”

Back in 2017, Thomson said insurance for the painting was paid out but the amount received was “all very private”.

It was too early to comment on whether that insurance would need to be paid back, he said.

The heist

A report on the theft, filed by a detective from Auckland City CIB, said CCTV of the heist showed two people getting out of a Holden, driven by a third person.

One passenger carried a portable gas-powered blowtorch. He approached the reinforced glass of the art centre and set to work torching the window, while the other passenger stood lookout.

The lookout appeared to be carrying a bottle.

After less than a minute of the other person’s blow torching, he dispensed the contents of the bottle onto the window.

The video showed a large cloud of thick white smoke, indicating the contents of the bottle could be liquid nitrogen, based on the appearance of the plume and the absence of any sparks or ignition.

Once the smoke cleared the first man began smashing the blowtorch’s canister into the window.

But it wouldn’t shatter, so the pair returned to the car and drove away.

Eight minutes passed, and the white Holden returned.

A stolen red ute, driven by the blowtorch operator, was reversed through the window in front of the two Lindauers, smashing it.

The paintings were then stolen before the getaway car sped off.