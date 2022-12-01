Home improvements cost the Head Hunters gang their pad in Christchurch

A police raid on the the Head Hunters' gang pad in Christchurch. (Video published in February 2016)

Crime-funded home improvements to a gang pad including a new kitchen and bar have resulted in the Christchurch chapter of the Head Hunters gang losing its property to the Crown.

The gang used criminal activities to fund a new bathroom and kitchen, a well-equipped motorbike repair workshop, a bar and lounge and new sleeping accommodation at its stronghold at 31 Vickerys Road, Wigram, the High Court has found.

The court finding has resulted in the property, valued at around $340,000, being forfeited to the Crown and passing into the hands of the Official Assignee for sale. The court said the whole property was tainted if some of the funding for the improvements came from significant criminal activity.

The renovations allowed Head Hunters gang members to relax in plush bar surroundings where a selection of chilled beers waited in the commercial fridge. Outdoor dining opportunities were provided by an extensive new deck and privacy was assured with a high fence made from insulated panelling.

READ MORE:

* Former Head Hunters figure tells court he left the gang after latest offences

* Four arrested after police raid Christchurch properties linked to Head Hunters gang

* Man admits being ‘debt collector’ for Head Hunters gang

* Police freeze Head Hunters' Christchurch assets



NZ POLICE Extensive renovations by the Head Hunters gang at their pad provided a place to relax outside of prying eyes.

Police had applied for forfeiture orders for the property under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, providing evidence gained partly from an eavesdropping operation which showed money coming in from criminal activities being used for buying materials.

Money from drug dealing from the gang pad by a Head Hunters member was spent on concrete for an extensive hard surface.

Members of the gang claimed the funds for the improvements came from legitimate sources and most of the expenses were covered by raffles, use of existing materials, donations and volunteer labour.

Gang member Lyndon Richardson said the large concrete pad had been laid with leftovers from a local concrete company but other evidence showed the area was concreted in one go.

NZ POLICE The Head Hunters bar provided branding opportunities for the gang.

The police were also granted forfeiture orders for $6162 found in illegal pokie machines at the property and a black 2008 Harley Davidson motorbike registered in the name of Lyndon Richardson.

The address was owned by a company and was formerly the gang pad for the Epitaph Riders, many of whom patched over to the Head Hunters.

By 2015 it had been largely abandoned, but renovations began in 2016 when the Head Hunters took it over.

NZ POLICE Outdoor living at the Vickerys Rd Head Hunters pad was enhanced by a large new deck.

A quantity surveyor estimated the improvements between 2016 and 2018 had cost about $180,000, but the court found the gang had not spent that much.

The police said three types of criminal activity had funded the property renovations – sale of drugs, demanding property with menaces (taxing) and illegal gambling.

“It is an inescapable conclusion...that the improvements to the gang pad were not paid solely from legitimate sources of income but were also paid by significant criminal activity,” Justice Dunningham said.

George Heard/Stuff Police raiding the Christchurch Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang’s HQ in 2016.

Evidence that key individuals associated with Vickerys Rd were convicted of methamphetamine dealing and evidence of methamphetamine dealing from the premises itself showed the gang was heavily involved in drug dealing, she said.

The judge said a gang member who was ousted from the gang for an unknown reason had his vehicles confiscated by the gang and sold.

She referred to an intercepted telephone call in which the gang’s enforcer and “heavy” Benjii Kney referred to the price expelled gang member Steven Strickland would pay for his “ticket”.

She noted the Crown contention that $40,650 noted in the gang account books was probably from taxed vehicles.

NZ POLICE Head Hunters gang members and their guests could gamble on the gang’s own pokie machines.

A red notebook recovered from a Range Rover driven by gang member Darrin Bayliss in August 2016 showed illegal pokie machines at the clubhouse were averaging $317 a day between July and December 2016, Justice Dunningham said.

Police restrained the property in 2017, following a 2016 investigation into the gang’s involvement in organised crime and drug offences, called Operation Block.

Detective Inspector Craig Hamilton, manager of asset recovery units, said police had “dealt another blow to organised crime” with the judgement.

“This is a great result for the community.”

Stuff Lyndon Richardson was previously the gang’s most senior figure based in Christchurch.

“We are committed to not only putting those involved in inflicting hurt and harm on the community before the court, but we will also continue to target the proceeds derived from their offending."

A forfeiture hearing over the gang’s Auckland East chapter headquarters will be heard late next year.

The Head Hunters formed in 1967 as a street gang in Glen Innes, Auckland.

The gang was considered the dominant force in the Christchurch underworld for a number of years, until Operation Block exposed suspected drug dealing in its ranks and sparked the arrests of several patched members and associates, including its most senior patched figure at the time, Lyndon Richardson.

NZ POLICE Photographs of the Head Hunters gang pad in Vickerys Rd, Christchurch, which they've been stripped of by the courts.

During the operation, police intercepted the communications of Head Hunters members, including those of Richardson, Steven Charles Strickland, a patched member, and Carrick John Broadley, a gang associate.