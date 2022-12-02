Man charged after walking into Auckland mall with knife, in agitated state

Police took the man into custody after an incident with a knife at Lynn Mall.

A 37-year-old man has been charged after walking into an Auckland mall holding a knife in an “agitated state” and putting it into a lockdown.

The man walked into LynnMall Shopping Centre in West Auckland, just before 4pm on Thursday holding the knife in an agitated state sending it into a lockdown.

He has been charged five times, including with holding a knife in a public space without reasonable excuse and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, as well as a drug charge.

The man is set to appear before the Waitākere District Court on Friday morning.

A worker at Wicked Chicken at the mall said the food court was evacuated by security.

"They told us no more orders, so we turned off the fryers and went out."

He said the lockdown lasted for about 20 minutes before it was back to business by 4.30pm.

Police responded to the area and took the man into custody without further incident, a spokesperson said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The mall was the site of the 2021 LynnMall terrorist attack, where Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen injured six people with a knife before being shot dead by police.