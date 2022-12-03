Man jailed for sexually abusing boy set to launch multiple appeals

The man, who has name suppression, was found guilty of sexually abusing the boy after a jury trial in the Palmerston North District Court.

A man jailed for sexually abusing a boy is likely to appeal his convictions, jail sentence and a ruling declining him name suppression.

Despite being declined name suppression by Judge Bruce Northwood​, the offender cannot be named as an appeal could be made.

The man was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Friday to six years and five months’ prison for multiple sexual offences against a boy.

The boy and man were known to each other, but it cannot be published how without risking breaching the interim suppression orders in place.

The man gave the boy massages, which progressed to him touching the boy indecently, then sexual violation.

The situation started breaking down, with the man trying to silence the boy at one point by telling him he would kill himself if anyone was told about what happened.

The man denied all offending but was found guilty after a jury trial in July.

The boy, reading his victim impact statement to the court, said he was too scared to take part in various activities after telling police about what had happened, worried he would bump into the man.

He shut himself off from people and hobbies due to a lack of trust in people.

“I felt life wasn’t worth living because all I saw in my future was pain.”

“[The man] took my teenage years away.”

The boy’s mother, reading her statement to court, said she found her son taking steps to take his life, leading her to sleep outside his room and check him hourly during the night.

“I haven’t slept properly since the beginning of last year.”

Crown prosecutor Deborah Davies​ said the pre-meditation and planning involved, as well as the breach of trust, was clear.

She opposed name suppression, noting it was better to suppress other details about the case – other parties associated with the case have sought name suppression – if required.

Defence lawyer Ian Brookie​ said the man, who remained steadfast in his declaration of innocence, had no previous convictions and multiple references noting his previous good character.

The man did not seek name suppression for his own sake, but to ensure the suppression sought by others and the suppression the boy got automatically was maintained.

The details of the other parties seeking suppression cannot be reported due to the prospect of an appeal.

Brookie said he had been given instructions to appeal the conviction and sentence, while the suppression order would also likely be appealed.

The judge said the man’s denial of wrongdoing meant it was hard to identify any rehabilitation prospects, although it was early days.

The offending took place for months, at one point almost every day, and caused significant harm to the boy, the judge said.

Since the man was jailed, he was automatically added to the child sex offender register.