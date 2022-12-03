Man arrested after Feilding retail smash and grab

Turners Sports owner Philip Pearpoint places a sign out the front of the shop, which people burgled on Wednesday morning.

A man has been arrested and charged with having property stolen from a Feilding sports store.

Thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from Turners Sports on Wednesday morning.

Video footage showed someone breaking the glass front with a hammer, while a red Holden Commodore waited outside.

It’s the latest in a spate of incidents that has town businesses worried about security.

READ MORE:

* Security cameras in 'beautiful' Feilding CBD to play a critical role in fight against crime

* Stolen tools found in Manawatū police raids, two arrested

* Manawatū Neighbourhood Support combats trade tool theft with free engraving



Police on Saturday said a 38-year-old man had been arrested after a search warrant at a Feilding property.

Officers went there in relation to other matters, but found a stolen vehicle wanted in relation to the burglary, as well as items from Turners.

The man was remanded in custody on charges of receiving stolen property and other driving and theft charges.