Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police, hitting ute, in Auckland

Police say they signalled the motorcyclist to stop as they were speeding.

A motorcyclist has died after fleeing from police, driving through a red light and crashing into a ute – injuring three others.

Police signalled the speeding motorcyclist to stop on Takanini School Road, Auckland, close to midnight on Saturday, police said.

The rider didn’t stop and, after initially pursuing the vehicle, the chase was called off as the rider headed down Great South Rd.

The rider ran a red light by the motorway ramps in Takanini, crashing into a ute. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The three people in the ute were moderate-to-seriously injured and taken to Middlemore hospital.

Acting Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said events like these were always devastating.

“It’s just not worth failing to stop for police, no matter what you think the consequences may be.

“You are risking your life and that of others.”

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The fatal crash comes as police review its fleeing driver policy. Several officers have reported feeling frustrated and powerless to stop suspects once they were behind the wheel.

An email from Police Commissioner Andrew Coster was sent to staff last week signalling changes will be made to the 2020 fleeing driver policy, which saw police officers not pursuing fleeing drivers unless the threat posed “outweighs the risk of harm by the pursuit”.

Between 2009 and 2018, 67 people died during police pursuits. This led to the tightening of the police’s fleeing car pursuit policy, which discourages officers from chasing fleeing drivers.

A police spokesperson said an announcement on the revision of the policy would be made on Tuesday.