'Murdered by police': Simon Glass tells of the anguish of losing his son, Christian, to police bullets in Colorado

Simon Glass speaks in-depth for the first time about the shooting in Colorado of his son, Christian.

Christian Glass had committed no crime and was presenting no threat, yet still lost his life in a hail of police bullets. His father, Christchurch man Simon Glass, tells TONY WALL he simply cannot understand why his “kind, gentle” son was killed.

The terrifying video of Christian Glass’ last moments alive has gone around the world, dissected by experts and the general public.

But two people who haven’t seen it – and probably never will – are his parents, Simon and Sally.

“It will be the last thing I see when I die if I watched that, it’s not something I think I’ll ever be able to watch,” says Simon, at the house he owns near Ohoka, north of Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* 'They attacked and killed him': Father of Kiwi shot dead by cops in US calls it 'murder'

* How a young Kiwi making heart signs was shot dead by US police

* Shooting of Kiwi by police goes to grand jury in US, officers could face charges

* 'We pray they will never return' says family of son killed by US police



He’s on a short trip back to New Zealand from the US to see family, including his parents, Jim and Sheryn​, and giving his first in-depth interview.

Christian, 22, was shot dead inside his car after calling 911 for help late at night in the mountain community of Silver Plume in Clear Creek County, about an hour and 15 minutes’ drive from his home in Louisville, just north of Denver.

The last hour or so leading up to the shooting, and the shooting itself, was captured on body cameras worn by the officers who attended.

The footage shows Christian, speaking in his distinct Kiwi-British accent, saying “Sir, I’m terrified” and refusing to get out of his car, making love heart signs with his hands through the window.

A grand jury recently indicted two of the officers on charges of second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment. Both have lost their jobs.

The indictment, obtained by Stuff, describes how Sheriff’s deputy Andrew Buen​ smashed the front passenger window of Christian’s 2007 Honda Pilot with his baton and fired six “bean bag” rounds at him, before tasering him and finally shooting him with his service pistol five times.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Simon Glass in Christian's room at their place north of Christchurch.

The indictment says there was no reason to believe that Christian Glass was a danger to any law enforcement officers, himself, or any member of the public “and the decision to remove him from the vehicle directly lead to the death”.

It has been reported that Buen was already being sued for excessive force over a 2019 incident where he allegedly choked a man and kneeled on his back.

Simon Glass, 54, says he hasn’t read the indictment. “I’m worried there might be too many details in there. This is very much a mental health problem for me and my wife – to have your son murdered like that.

“We struggle with sleep and all these sorts of things.”

Simon and Sally found out their first-born was dead – Christian was born three days after the new millennium – when police officers came to their home the next morning.

“I came home and Sally’s lying on the doorstep basically, with a friend. She’d just found out.”

Their world imploding, they searched for answers to what went wrong.

SUPPLIED Christian made love heart signs with his hands as police arrived.

“The story we got was basically that the police had to defend themselves ... that he came at them.

“It was just so weird, because that wasn’t our son. He was a very gentle boy, the way he talked to people, very respectful.

“But we didn’t have anything else [to go on] so I guess we tried to accept it as best we could. But we were lied to.”

How Christian Glass came to be surrounded by cops with guns in the mountains of Colorado is a story that begins in Christchurch, New Zealand, his father’s home town.

Born in Christchurch, Simon grew up on a farm on the West Coast and found he had an aptitude for computer programming.

He gained an honours degree in computer science from Canterbury University, and in 1990 toured Europe with the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Choir (he’s still a member of the CBS Music Trust), afterwards settling in England.

Based in Cambridge, he worked for Acorn Computers, then joined ARM (Advanced Risc​ Machine), a joint venture between Acorn and Apple. He also met Sally, who was teaching at a local high school.

Deputy Andrew Buen has been charged with second degree murder in the shooting of Christian Glass

In 1997 he moved to Austin, Texas, to help set up an ARM design centre. He and Sally married in 1998 and returned to New Zealand prior to Christian’s birth. Two daughters followed, Anna in 2001 and Katie in 2003.

Simon set up his own software company in Christchurch, Bluewater Systems, which eventually employed 17 people.

Christian attended Medbury private school and then Paparoa Street School, and did well at sport, playing both rugby and soccer. He was also artistic, with a flair for painting.

But his parents noticed that Christian had trouble focusing, and had him tested for ADHD.

By email from the US, Sally tells Stuff the tests came back saying it wasn’t ADHD. Rather, he was gifted, with an IQ of 140.

“They focused on that, and that he was probably bored. I should have pushed, but his grades seemed good, and we kept him busy with piles of sport and Sudoku books in class.”

In 2009 the family moved to England for a short stint, before a position working on laptops for Google took them to Mountain View, California. (Simon sold Bluewater.)

Life in Silicon Valley was “intense”, he says. “Everyone’s working seven days a week, 24 hours a day.”

The couple were worried that it was a high-pressure environment for the kids, and decided to move back to New Zealand.

Christian went first, starting as a boarder at St Andrew’s College. The idea was that the rest of the family would join him later that year.

supplied Christian Glass and Simon together in Colorado in March 2021.

But their plans were upended when Christian became the victim of bullying by three “thugs”, his father says.

Sally believes that “horrendous” experience kicked off bouts of depression for Christian during his teens.

“He never got over that fear, as he was repeatedly attacked from behind,” she says.

They brought Christian back to the US, and the family moved to the more relaxed environment of Louisville, Colorado, a town of about 20,000 just north of Denver. Simon was still working for Google.

Christian attended Monarch High School in Louisville, where he was good at maths and writing and learned coding, while becoming very good at tennis.

Christian saw a clinician for his depression during his teens, Simon says, but it didn't seem too severe.

After high school, Christian briefly studied computer science at Colorado State University but then enrolled at a culinary school in Boulder. Simon hadn’t realised food was a passion for his son.

supplied Christian with his grandfather, Jim Glass, in Christchurch on a trip home.

“He’d cook the odd dinner now and again. He and his girlfriend came around and cooked us Thanksgiving dinner one year.”

Christian graduated from chef’s school and got jobs at restaurants and diners in the area, but wanted to return to computer programming and began looking for suitable courses.

Sally says Christian was continuing to have trouble focusing, or conversely becoming hyper-focused once something absorbed him. He was diagnosed with severe ADHD when he was 20.

He didn’t take his medication religiously as he didn’t like the side effects, Sally says, but had started back on Ritalin before he died.

Simon last saw Christian a couple of weeks before police shot him, when he came over, and they cooked a burger together.

“He was quite a deep thinker, we’d often have discussions about the world. He had a very strong sense of justice.”

Christian had avidly followed the Black Lives Matter movement, which arose from police shootings across the US; Simon wonders if that contributed to him being terrified of police on the night he died.

supplied Christian attended St Andrew's College for a short time, where he was bullied.

On his last day, June 10, he’d just returned from a trip to the Moab Desert in Utah, a more than five-hour drive west. He’d been doing paintings and collecting rocks, one of his hobbies.

Sally says Christian was very spiritual and believed rocks and crystals had healing properties. He may also have been researching Skinwalkers, a type of witch in Navajo culture, as he mentioned he feared them in his 911 call to police.

Christian could never have known it, but his rock collecting was one of the factors in his death – the two small knives, hammer and rubber mallet in his car would be considered weapons by the officers who surrounded him.

After returning from Moab to the flat near Louisville that he shared with house-mates, it appears Christian decided to go for a night-time drive.

Sally says he liked to go for long drives in the mountains for the views, and to clear his head.

The grand jury indictment says that Christian drove through Silver Plume and, while attempting a u-turn on a side road, got his front wheel stuck between two boulders.

His subsequent 911 call “would indicate to anyone listening that he was paranoid, hallucinating ... and experiencing a mental health crisis”, the document states.

Sally believes too much has been made of that, and it’s been used as an excuse for what happened. Christian had never suffered from psychosis or hallucinations before, she says.

An autopsy found small traces of alcohol – less than the legal driving limit – and THC in his system.

Sally says a copy of a novel called Practical Magic, which deals with witchcraft, was found in his car.

“What I think happened is that he had been reading about all these things on his trip ... and when he got stuck ... in the middle of nowhere – pitch black – his imagination ran away with him.”

During negotiations with the responding officers, Christian offered to throw his knives and hammers out the window, but was told not to.

“He was almost like the adult in the room ... he was the one saying, ‘what can we do here?’” Simon says.

SUPPLIED Christian with his parents at his high school in Louisville, Colorado.

The decision to forcibly remove him from the car was made after about an hour.

The indictment describes Christian screaming “in agony and panic” as he was shot with the bean bags and tasered. He swung his knife around, but at no stage was any officer in imminent danger of being stabbed, it states.

Ed Obayashi​, a sheriff’s deputy who is the lead trainer for use of police force in California, tells Stuff by email it should have been evident that Christian didn’t pose a threat.

Even if they believed he was having “an emotional episode”, there was no legal duty to intervene.

“They should have called a tow truck for him and then left ... it seems so obvious.”

It was months before the family learned the truth of what happened, and only after their lawyer met with the district attorney to go over the body camera footage.

“I think the undersheriff wrote a description of events which was wildly inaccurate, and he would have liked that to be the end of it,” Simon says.

“It does seem like that was the intent, to just sort of bury it.”

If the family hadn’t gone public with the footage, he says, it’s likely the two officers would still be working today.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Simon Glass holds a picture of his son.

“I don’t know how many police officers there are in New Zealand, but I bet you could put every single one of them in that situation ... on that night and Christian would have walked out alive.

“This is about a few bad apples in that force ... that they’ve not weeded out, and we’re paying the cost for that.”

Sally says Christian’s death has left the family bereft.

“What makes it so hard is our son was murdered by the very people who are supposed to keep us safe, they terrorised our son, then killed him.”

Simon and Sally haven’t decided if they’ll leave the US. They want to stay for the legal process, to ensure the officers are held accountable.

But their idyllic life in Colorado has been obliterated.

Simon: “I used to look at the mountains and think, ‘they’re very pretty with all the snow’. Now I look at them and think, ‘that’s where Christian was killed, that’s where he was murdered’.”